NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Mexico City
Shane van Gisbergen locked his place in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field with a win in Sunday's Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Van Gisbergen also moved up to the 30th position in the NASCAR Cup Series points with the race win.
RESULTS: Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City
With a 36th-place finish for Kyle Larson, William Byron was able to extend his regular-season point lead over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate to 67 points with 10 races remaining in the regular season. Byron finished ninth in Sunday's race in Mexico City.
Denny Hamlin, who did not compete in Mexico City following the birth of his third child, dropped to fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and now sits 110 points away from the point leader, Byron.
Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 16th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.
Rank
Car
Driver
Points
Diff
Playoff Pts
1
24
William Byron (y)
604
--
12
2
5
Kyle Larson (y)
537
-67
23
3
20
Christopher Bell (y)
524
-80
16
4
9
Chase Elliott (x)
500
-104
0
5
Denny Hamlin (y)
494
-110
18
6
45
Tyler Reddick (x)
477
-127
0
7
12
Ryan Blaney (y)
466
-138
8
8
1
Ross Chastain (y)
443
-161
5
9
22
Joey Logano (y)
411
-193
7
10
23
Bubba Wallace (x)
411
-193
2
11
19
Chase Briscoe (x)
393
-211
0
12
48
Alex Bowman (x)
376
-228
0
13
17
Chris Buescher (x)
373
-231
-4
14
60
Ryan Preece
354
-250
2
15
2
Austin Cindric (y)
337
-267
7
16
71
Michael McDowell
330
-274
0
17
16
AJ Allmendinger
328
-276
0
18
8
Kyle Busch
323
-281
0
19
21
Josh Berry (y)
320
-284
6
20
77
Carson Hocevar
313
-291
0
21
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
312
-292
0
22
43
Erik Jones
311
-293
0
23
42
John Hunter Nemechek
301
-303
0
24
54
Ty Gibbs
296
-308
0
25
38
Zane Smith
287
-317
0
26
34
Todd Gilliland
286
-318
0
27
3
Austin Dillon
284
-320
0
28
99
Daniel Suarez
274
-330
0
29
7
Justin Haley
247
-357
0
30
88
Shane van Gisbergen # (y)
242
-362
6
31
10
Ty Dillon
236
-368
0
32
6
Brad Keselowski
233
-371
0
33
4
Noah Gragson
231
-373
0
34
41
Cole Custer
204
-400
0
35
35
Riley Herbst #
196
-408
0
36
51
Cody Ware
101
-503
0
37
Jimmie Johnson
35
-569
0
38
78
Katherine Legge *
12
-592
0
39
Derek Kraus
5
-599
0
40
Chad Finchum
3
-601
0
41
Casey Mears
2
-602
0
42
Burt Myers
1
-603
0
43
Martin Truex Jr.
1
-603
0
44
Justin Allgaier (i)
0
-604
0
45
Corey Heim (i)
0
-604
0
46
BJ McLeod (i)
0
-604
0
47
Corey LaJoie (i)
0
-604
0
48
Connor Zilisch (i)
0
-604
0
49
11
Ryan Truex (i)
0
-604
0
50
Jesse Love (i)
0
-604
0
51
Anthony Alfredo (i)
0
-604
0
52
Austin Hill (i)
0
-604
0
53
JJ Yeley (i)
0
-604
0
54
Josh Bilicki (i)
0
-604
0
55
Chandler Smith (i)
0
-604
0
56
Helio Castroneves
0
-604
0
(x) currently in the Playoff field
(y) locked into the Playoffs with a race win
(z) secured regular season championship
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates the driver is ineligible to score points