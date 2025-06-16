Racing America Logo

NASCAR Cup Series Point Standings After Mexico City

Toby Christie

HHP/Jacy Norgaard

Shane van Gisbergen locked his place in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs field with a win in Sunday's Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Van Gisbergen also moved up to the 30th position in the NASCAR Cup Series points with the race win.

RESULTS: Viva Mexico 250 at Mexico City

With a 36th-place finish for Kyle Larson, William Byron was able to extend his regular-season point lead over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate to 67 points with 10 races remaining in the regular season. Byron finished ninth in Sunday's race in Mexico City.

Denny Hamlin, who did not compete in Mexico City following the birth of his third child, dropped to fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, and now sits 110 points away from the point leader, Byron.

Here are the updated 2025 NASCAR Cup Series point standings after the Viva Mexico 250 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, the 16th race of the 26-race NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the 36-race season.

Rank

Car

Driver

Points

Diff

Playoff Pts

1

24

William Byron (y)

604

--

12

2

5

Kyle Larson (y)

537

-67

23

3

20

Christopher Bell (y)

524

-80

16

4

9

Chase Elliott (x)

500

-104

0

5

Denny Hamlin (y)

494

-110

18

6

45

Tyler Reddick (x)

477

-127

0

7

12

Ryan Blaney (y)

466

-138

8

8

1

Ross Chastain (y)

443

-161

5

9

22

Joey Logano (y)

411

-193

7

10

23

Bubba Wallace (x)

411

-193

2

11

19

Chase Briscoe (x)

393

-211

0

12

48

Alex Bowman (x)

376

-228

0

13

17

Chris Buescher (x)

373

-231

-4

14

60

Ryan Preece

354

-250

2

15

2

Austin Cindric (y)

337

-267

7

16

71

Michael McDowell

330

-274

0

17

16

AJ Allmendinger

328

-276

0

18

8

Kyle Busch

323

-281

0

19

21

Josh Berry (y)

320

-284

6

20

77

Carson Hocevar

313

-291

0

21

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

312

-292

0

22

43

Erik Jones

311

-293

0

23

42

John Hunter Nemechek

301

-303

0

24

54

Ty Gibbs

296

-308

0

25

38

Zane Smith

287

-317

0

26

34

Todd Gilliland

286

-318

0

27

3

Austin Dillon

284

-320

0

28

99

Daniel Suarez

274

-330

0

29

7

Justin Haley

247

-357

0

30

88

Shane van Gisbergen # (y)

242

-362

6

31

10

Ty Dillon

236

-368

0

32

6

Brad Keselowski

233

-371

0

33

4

Noah Gragson

231

-373

0

34

41

Cole Custer

204

-400

0

35

35

Riley Herbst #

196

-408

0

36

51

Cody Ware

101

-503

0

37

Jimmie Johnson

35

-569

0

38

78

Katherine Legge *

12

-592

0

39

Derek Kraus

5

-599

0

40

Chad Finchum

3

-601

0

41

Casey Mears

2

-602

0

42

Burt Myers

1

-603

0

43

Martin Truex Jr.

1

-603

0

44

Justin Allgaier (i)

0

-604

0

45

Corey Heim (i)

0

-604

0

46

BJ McLeod (i)

0

-604

0

47

Corey LaJoie (i)

0

-604

0

48

Connor Zilisch (i)

0

-604

0

49

11

Ryan Truex (i)

0

-604

0

50

Jesse Love (i)

0

-604

0

51

Anthony Alfredo (i)

0

-604

0

52

Austin Hill (i)

0

-604

0

53

JJ Yeley (i)

0

-604

0

54

Josh Bilicki (i)

0

-604

0

55

Chandler Smith (i)

0

-604

0

56

Helio Castroneves

0

-604

0

(x) currently in the Playoff field
(y) locked into the Playoffs with a race win
(z) secured regular season championship
# indicates Rookie of the Year contender
* indicates "Open" entry
(i) indicates the driver is ineligible to score points

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Toby Christie
TOBY CHRISTIE

Toby Christie is the Editor-in-Chief of Racing America. He has 15 years of experience as a motorsports journalist and has been with Racing America since 2023.

Home/Standings