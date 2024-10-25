XFINITY: Justin Allgaier Signs Multi-Year Contract Extension with JR Motorsports
Justin Allgaier and anchor partner BRANDT Professional Agriculture have inked a multi-year agreement with JR Motorsports, which will see the NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran remain the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro through 2026.
The 38-year-old driver announced the contract extension in a media availability on Friday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where the series will tackle the middle race in the semi-final round of the Xfinity Series post-season.
As part of the newly-signed agreement between BRANDT and JR Motorsports, the agriculture giant will serve as a 20-race primary sponsor of the No. 7 for both the 2025 and 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaigns.
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Justin, the Brandt family and everyone at BRANDT Professional Agriculture,“ said Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “BRANDT and Justin have become synonymous with JRM both on and off the track and Rick [Brandt]’s passion for this program remains unwavering. We are honored to continue to carry their brand. That No. 7 team has consistently been one of the strongest teams in the garage year after year, and I know that that is going to continue moving forward.”
Founded in central Illinois, BRANDT is a fast-growing, family-owned company and a leader in global agriculture, specializing in innovative products and services to help growers get maximum crop yield and a positive return on their crop inputs. The company supplies customers in 49 states and more than 80 countries.
“On behalf of everyone at Team BRANDT, we are beyond happy to extend our decade-long partnership with Justin and JR Motorsports for the next two seasons,” said Rick Brandt, President and CEO of BRANDT. “Our philosophy has always been to win in the field and on the track, and this partnership has helped us do just that. But before we start looking ahead to next year, there’s still one thing left to do this year: Let’s go win that 2024 championship.”
BRANDT has been a long-time partner in NASCAR, first partnering with Allgaier in 2011. The pairing joined JR Motorsports as Allgaier dropped down to the second-tier seires in 2016, and has remained anchored with the No. 7 team ever since.
Allgaier has advanced to the Championship 4 in six of the last eight seasons, finishing runner-up in final standings in both 2020 and 2023.
“It feels great to be returning to JRM and to continue our partnership with BRANDT Professional Agriculture,” said Allgaier. “BRANDT has played such an integral part in my career and I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished thus far together. I’m honored to be able to continue to drive this No. 7 Chevrolet for Dale (Earnhardt Jr.) and Kelley and compete for race wins and championships. Hopefully, we can get this renewal jump-started on a strong note and finish off these playoffs in the best way possible.”
Entering Saturday's Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Allgaier sits atop the points, with a 32-point buffer on the post-season cutline.