Banana Ball is Back and Bigger Than EVER!
This weekend Tallahassee saw renegades come to town. No, not the iconic steed that Chief Osceola legendarily rides out to the 50-yard line of Bobby Bowden Field before the Florida State University Seminole Football team takes the field of battle. This time it’s a renegade organization made up of disruptors, showmen and high-level athletes. Tallahassee was introduced to Banana Ball as they saw three, back-to-back-to-back, sold-out crowds this weekend topping more than 74,000 tickets sold. The first two nights were played at Dick Howser Stadium and then Saturday night the Bananas took the field at Doak Campbell Stadium. A crowd normally riddled with garnet and gold was unmistakably overrun with yellow Banana Ball jerseys and t-shirts. Starting the 2026 season off in a famed college football stadium they rightfully deemed this weekend the “2026 Banana Ball Kick-Off”.
Game one was electric, some would say “on fire” and lucky for those in attendance the teams competing were the Firefighters versus the Loco Beach Coconuts the first ever Banana Ball team based in the Sunshine State. Though they were playing in their home state they will officially play their first home game Friday, May 29th at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, FL versus the Party Animals! The scene was set very quickly as Loco Beach Head Coach Mark Crocco conducted his pregame interview belly to board clearly riding the Coconut wave into their debut.
The crowd of more than 6,700 were treated to the first trick play of the game as former Seminole/current Firefighter - Logan Lacey caught a popup at short just beyond the basepath to hold the Coconuts scoreless in their first inning of existence. The game featured bombs from Eric Jones Jr, Noah Bridges, and two absolute shots over the right field wall by Armando Becerra and Tyner Hughes. Fans in attendance were also treated to one of the best mid-air snags you’ll see in this sport as a diving Caden Green looked to ruin Logan Lacey’s homecoming by catching an absolute laser to short.
Then in the 5th inning with the Firefighters seemingly in complete control of the game something changed as two key mishaps in the outfield as a homerun saving grab over the wall was dropped in the field of play resulting in a ground rule double and then an amazing circus catch in the outfield was dropped sending in the first ever Coconut run! Ultimately Gideon Antle hit the first ever Coconut homerun in the top of the 9th to tie the game and after two ball four run-scores it was too much for the Firefighters to overcome. For 24 hours the Loco Beach Coconuts were the only team historically undefeated, and they did so on an amazing comeback. What a way to start the season. This game was and Banana Ball proves again to be…Loco.