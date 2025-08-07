Franklin’s Fire Powers Firefighters to Big Week on Banana Ball Tour

Savannah Bananas On SI

The Savannah Bananas' Party Animals team will face off against the Firefighters as part of the 2025 Banana Ball World Tour in Grand Rapids, on June 12th. / Adam Vander Kooy/Holland Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BALTIMORE — Ron Franklin II, an explosive outfielder with a knack for the clutch, has been named Player of the Week on the Banana Ball circuit after a scorching performance for the Firefighters.

Franklin went 4-for-7 at the plate over two games, flashing his power with two doubles, a towering home run, and adding two crucial Trick Play Outs (TPOs) that turned the tide for the Firefighters in a tight contest against the Party Animals.

In Banana Ball the high-octane, no-time limit version of baseball designed for speed, chaos, and fan first entertainment Franklin has emerged as both a crowd favorite and a dependable force in the Firefighters lineup. This past week, he embodied the very spirit of the game: energetic, unorthodox, and relentless.

The Firefighters, one of the new touring teams formed to face the legendary Savannah Bananas and their wild-card opponents, have had their ups and downs this season. But Franklin’s breakout week has helped keep them in playoff contention as Banana Ball nears its fall push.

What separates Franklin from others isn’t just his stats, but how he plays the game. He’s become known for his electric entrances, swagger heavy celebrations, and ability to switch from showman to shut down defender in a blink. The former college standout has adjusted seamlessly to the creative chaos of Banana Ball and has quickly become a cornerstone of the Firefighters roster.

For now, Ron Franklin II’s performance has earned him more than just a stat sheet shout-out it's putting the rest of the league on notice.

