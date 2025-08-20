Game 2 Recap: Savannah Bananas takeover Rate Field in Chicago!
Saturday night in Chicago started with a change in look as the Firefighters opted out of the black and reflective yellow jersey that mostly resembled an actual firefighter suit as they donned bright red uniforms with yellow and orange flames. They also started off the inning hot as the bases were loaded with just one out in the top of the 1st when #8 Stephen Cullen hit a shot to left centerfield before rolling across the warning track, driving in all 3 runners and landing himself on 2nd with a double.
The second inning saw some amazing defensive Banana plays from the tour leader in trick plays, #6 Ryan Cox as he continued to wow the crowd with trick plays while fielding and throwing out runners at first. Cox was outdone as once again outfielder #5 DR Meadows pulled off a back flip catch on a shot to deep centerfield.
In the third inning members of Chicago Fire Department Engine 29, Battalion 2 escorted Stephen Cullen out for his plate appearance as the city got an opportunity to honor their contributions. To start the bottom of the third Robert Anthony Cruz took the inning for the Bananas with a deep shot turned souvenir for a lucky fan out in rightfield.
Top of the fourth inning was fun as you saw trick defensive plays from Cox again and then with two outs #3 Dalton Cornett hit a fly ball in the gap in left centerfield where the ball was fielded by #5 DR Meadows, flipped to #15 Robert Anthony Cruz who threw to the cutoff man #6 Ryan Cox. #2 for the Firefighters, Isaac Parra blew through the stop sign at third as Ryan Cox was able to fire it into home just in time for a play at the plate to get the third out and move on to the bottom of the fourth. The fourth inning was taken by the Bananas as DR Meadows also blew through a 3rd base coaches orders and continued home only this time, he was successful with a great slide in at home just beating the tag.
The fifth inning saw a surprise entrance from the former Chicago White Sox Shortstop for 12 years, 1985 Rookie of the Year, White Sox Manager from 2004-2011, 2005 AL Manager of the Year and 2005 World Series Champion Ozzie Guillen! He came out to a heroes welcome and immediately took a walk down the first baseline to break in the first base umpire with some close quarter jawing and to add a few laughs! His presence clearly lifted the Bananas as they won the fifth as well.
#33 Kelsie Whitmore started the 6th inning at the mound facing off against Firefighters Head Coach and pinch hitter, #27 Valerie Perez. That at bat marked a cool moment where these two athletes squared off where Whitmore got Perez to hit into the reliable trick play prone glove of #6 Ryan Cox where he threw to first to get the out. Whitmore was mic’d during this exchange, and she noted that they were Team USA teammates and Valerie had helped her make her way to the Bananas! Again, Ryan Cox stole the show with three straight amazing trick plays to end the Fire Fighters 6th inning. Cox also set the record for trick plays in a game with eight trick plays inspired by a fan he met in the pregame fan engagement who challenged him to break the record.
The seventh inning saw its end on an insane trick play at short where #2 Isaac Parra fielded and threw out another special guest as the Bananas brought out legendary slugger, six time all-star and World Series Champion Paul Konerko. The eight and ninth innings flew by and the game ended with The Savannah Bananas sweeping the Firefighters in Chicago taking this game 5-2. This game was fun and full of high-level fielding and great base running. The two-hour clock was avoided as they ended the game eleven minutes and thirty-three seconds under the wire.
Chicago is clearly a phenomenal sports town and looking in the stands seeing them still full as the game came to an end is a real testament to how fun and engaging this game really has become. The fans get it and are bought in and in a city like Chicago for fans who love baseball this was very much needed. The White Sox currently sit with the worst record in the AL and the second worst in all of MLB. The Cubs started off the year hot but dropped five of their last ten and dropped back to second in the division.
The Bananas gave Chicago baseball fans a plethora of reasons to cheer but they also did the unthinkable as they unified two very divided and classically maligned fan bases. I was curious to see the reaction of a Chicago crowd as I feared this game wouldn’t contain the passion in the stands that Windy City sports are known to have. In stead I saw an immense amount of interest, engagement and most of all JOY.