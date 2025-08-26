(Interview) #1 Top Play of the Weekend by Sunshine Luders - Best Trick Play of all Savannah Bananas Teams
Jonathan "Sunshine" Luders shocked the world this weekend with an insane trick play! Ever since he joined the Texas Tailgaters, Sunshine has been continually creating new trick plays to bring to banana ball. With the insane trick play this week, I wanted to get his opinion on it for this article, so I reached out to Sunshine and he responded!
But first, here is some background: As the newest team to join the league with the Savannah Bananas, the Texas Tailgaters are attempting to match their showmanship, baseball talent, trick plays, and dance moves. Sunshine has been a big part in helping them do that.
So, what was the big trick play? Sunshine pulled off the soccer play: Around the World on a baseball field during a game to collect the out!! You can watch the full play right here:
Question #1: How long have you been practicing that trick play?
Sunshine: "Oh man probably a few months now. Brett Carson (also a former soccer player) helped me with a few cues to help with it!"
Question #2: What were you feeling in that moment after successfully completing the trick play?
Sunshine: "I felt great to finally nail it in game! First time no less! Been doing a lot of soccer celebrations so next thing on my mind was hitting the “cold shiver” from Cole Palmer!
Question #3: What is it like being able to play baseball in front of sold out crowds, but doing these crazy trick plays?
Sunshine: "Incredible. Such a blessing. God has his hand in all of this. He gives us the abilities we all have to do what we do."
Takeaways:
Banana Ball is in good hands with players like Sunshine Luders. The Savannah Bananas are an incredible show, but in order for the sport of Banana Ball to grow, you need to continually find talent to match them. Sunshine Luders is a huge part in that with the performance he brings to the Texas Tailgaters.
I love how he is constantly looking for more trick plays to bring to the table. Like how he mentioned in his answer another soccer play he wants to pull off soon. As long as Sunshine and the other players in the Savannah Bananas organization continue to do new things that people have never seen before on a baseball field, I believe the Savannah Bananas will be here to stay!!
Before the season started for the Texas Tailgaters, Sunshine Luders came on our podcast for an interview about his story of how he got to Bananaland. You can watch that full podcast episode here: