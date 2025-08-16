New Savannah Bananas Record: Most Runs Ever Recorded in One Game!
A record was made this weekend in Banana ball! And although the attendance was the highest of any MLB stadium the Bananas have been to, it’s actually a different record we are discussing today. Combined, the 2 teams scored the most runs ever in a single game of Banana Ball!
To understand why this is so hard to do, let's look out one of the foundational rules of Banana Ball. Rule #1 of Banana Ball: Win the inning, get the point!
The basics of this rule is in every single inning, it doesn't matter how many runs you get, it only matters if you get the most in that inning. The team with the most runs gets 1 point. If the home team ever gets more runs in that inning, it's an immediate walk off and the next inning starts. This lowers the potential number of runs the teams can score because when the home team walks off an inning, there are potential runs left out there that could have been earned if they played the full inning
Number of Runs Scored by the Bananas and Firefighters per inning:
Inning
Firefighters Runs
Bananas Runs
Won the Inning?
1st Inning
1 Run
2 Runs
Bananas
2nd Inning
2 Runs
3 Runs
Bananas
3rd Inning
2 Runs
3 Runs
Bananas
4th Inning
1 Run
2 Runs
Bananas
5th Inning
1 Run
0 Runs
Firefighters
6th Inning
6 Runs
5 Runs
Firefighters
7th Inning
2 Runs
0 Runs
Firefighters
8th Inning
0 Runs
1 Run
Bananas
9th Inning
0 Runs
The 6th Inning was insane! This inning alone took 20 minutes which puts the pressure on the game ending early with the 2 hour clock. The firefighters with 2 outs hadn't scored a run this inning. But then they scored 6 straight runs!! The Bananas came up and while I was watching the game, I thought there was no way they could beat them this inning! Then the bananas scored 5 runs of their own!! Somehow, the Firefighters kept getting lots of runs each inning and then the Bananas would score even more and take it right back.
It was an electric game and this record was mentioned in the Linkedin Post from the owner, Jesse Cole recapping the game. In a YouTube video, ESPN has an interview after the game with Jesse, and he proudly shared that even with all the runs, the game ended in 1 Hour and 59 Minutes!!
There were so many other incredible moments from the weekend! I talk about this record breaking moment and other crazy moments with my co-host Sammy on the Banana Breakdown Podcast. You can check out the full episode here.