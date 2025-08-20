New Savannah Bananas Record: Most Trick Plays in a Single Game! Ryan Cox Breaks His Own Record!!
Ryan Cox is a special part of BananaLand. Nicknamed the Glove Magician and playing shortstop for the Savannah Bananas, he never fails to amaze and delight with his trick plays!
Over the past few years, he has consistently led the league in Trick Plays, paving the way for his teammates and rivals to improve their talents just to keep up! In the 2024 World Tour, he set a record with 207 trick plays and won the "Trick Play Champion" Award. This year appears to be no different as he is already at a remarkable 175 Trick Plays with two months left in the season.
With all that background on Ryan Cox, let's jump into the record he set this weekend breaking his own record once again!!
In front of a sold out crowd at Rate Field, home of the Chicago White Sox, Ryan Cox completed 8 trick plays in one game!! This is now the single game trick play record! The best part is that earlier this year, Ryan Cox broke the single game trick play record already with 7 trick plays. Now he does it again with 8 trick plays!!
Also, Ryan Cox has the most trick plays of ALL TIME in Banana Ball and earlier this year, he surpassed 500 all time trick plays! Ryan Cox is destined to go down in this history books of Banana Ball for years to come in all categories of trick plays!
We broke this down on our podcast episode this week discussing how Ryan Cox seems to not ever miss. One of the keys to his success is being so consistent with making the most of every opportunity. It seems like every ball that goes to him ends up being a trick play. You can hear more about Ryan Cox and the rest of the fun this weekend in our Weekly Breakdown here: