Savannah Bananas Light Up Camden Yards With Electric Weekend of Banana Ball
BALTIMORE — Playing in the iconic home of the Orioles, the Bananas turned Baltimore into Banana City with their signature blend of baseball, showmanship and pure chaos delivering back-to-back nights of electric Banana Ball in front of a combined 90,000 fans.
. From 37 jaw-dropping trick plays to bat flips, mid-game dances and towering home runs including a walk-off blast by RobertAnthony Cruz the weekend had all the viral energy fans have come to expect.
“This place is special,” team owner Jesse Cole said in a statement. “And Banana Nation, you brought the energy to another level.”
The stands were packed with star power too. Orioles legends Adam Jones, Matt Wieters, Nick Markakis and Buck Showalter joined the festivities, while surprise appearances from Dominique Dawes, NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and Baltimore’s own All Time Low kept fans buzzing between innings.
Every night ended the same way: with fans still in their seats, still cheering, still dancing long after the final pitch.
Now the Bananas are headed west, taking their high-flying antics to Coors Field in Denver for two more sold-out shows in front of 100,000 fans. But for Baltimore, this Banana weekend won’t be forgotten any time soon.