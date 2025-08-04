Savannah Bananas On SI

Savannah Bananas Light Up Camden Yards With Electric Weekend of Banana Ball

The Savannah Bananas brought the party and the plays to Camden Yards this weekend, 

Jacobo Garrido

BALTIMORE — Playing in the iconic home of the Orioles, the Bananas turned Baltimore into Banana City with their signature blend of baseball, showmanship and pure chaos delivering back-to-back nights of electric Banana Ball in front of a combined 90,000 fans.

. From 37 jaw-dropping trick plays to bat flips, mid-game dances and towering home runs including a walk-off blast by RobertAnthony Cruz the weekend had all the viral energy fans have come to expect.

“This place is special,” team owner Jesse Cole said in a statement. “And Banana Nation, you brought the energy to another level.”

The stands were packed with star power too. Orioles legends Adam Jones, Matt Wieters, Nick Markakis and Buck Showalter joined the festivities, while surprise appearances from Dominique Dawes, NFL linebacker Kyle Van Noy, and Baltimore’s own All Time Low kept fans buzzing between innings.

Every night ended the same way: with fans still in their seats, still cheering, still dancing long after the final pitch.

Now the Bananas are headed west, taking their high-flying antics to Coors Field in Denver for two more sold-out shows in front of 100,000 fans. But for Baltimore, this Banana weekend won’t be forgotten any time soon.

Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

