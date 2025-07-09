John Cena Storms the Mound in Savannah Bananas Debut
One of the most famous WWE wrestlers ever and 17-time WWE world champion, John Cena, ditched the ring and entered the diamond. That's right, Cena played a professional baseball game for the Savannah Bananas in February 2025. The always entertaining Cena struck out at his first at bat and jokingly rushed the mound. But instead of body-slamming the pitcher, Cena instead shook his hand and raised it in the air as if the pitcher won the match.
Cena did an awesome interview where he noted how electric and enthusiastic the players are from both the Bananas and Party Animals. Cena said it was a really special experience, enjoyed his time in the locker room, and most importantly making sure to entertain the fans.
Cena admits to not belonging on the baseball diamond and apparently hasn't played since he was 15 but said he feels like he was part of the team. We all know we "can't see" John Cena but perhaps we'll catch a glimpse of him again in the Banana Ball league.