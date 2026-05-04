102,000 Fans Watched The Savannah Bananas Lose - And it Didn't Matter!

If you sit quietly and focus hard, you can almost hear the voice of DJ Khaled… “Another one!” This weekend in College Station, the Savannah Bananas entertained over 102,000 fans, setting the all-time record for Savannah Bananas attendance. Still to this day, those who don’t understand will doubt this absolute sports entertainment force known as the Bananas and the sport of Banana Ball, but then you have a weekend like this where you realize they are undeniable.

The Texas Tailgaters brought it home for the rowdy Texas crowd, defeating the Savannah Bananas 4–3. If you have never been to Kyle Field, it is daunting for the opposition. The stadium is built specifically to amplify crowd noise from the immense audience at every game. Banana Ball fits this environment perfectly. If you have ever been to a Texas A&M Aggies game, you will recognize the sea of coordinated fans performing dances, chants, and songs like no other fan base.

The Bananas may have lost the game, but they won the weekend, as the crowd that witnessed Banana Ball at Kyle Field had a population larger than more than 10 countries in the world. It was clearly visible just how engaged the crowd was, as fans throughout the stadium were live streaming and posting during the game, creating countless viral moments. The sheer size of the crowd, combined with the rabid nature of the fandom, made the environment perfect for viral content. This was the quintessential Savannah Bananas atmosphere, with a fan base capable of creating an electric evening.

The question now is: how do you top this? The only larger stadiums in college football are Ohio Stadium (Ohio State – “The Horseshoe”) at 102,780, Beaver Stadium at 106,572, and the largest, Michigan Stadium (“The Big House”) at 107,601. Narendra Modi Stadium seats over 132,000 in India, and Rungrado 1st of May Stadium boasts a capacity of 114,000. So, there are only a few places to go from Kyle Field.

The next stop is Truist Park in Atlanta.

A stadium nestled in the heart of The Battery, an entertainment district built for a full day experience. The stadium also features a hotel with rooms that have balconies overlooking the field. The Bananas take on the Party Animals Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a nationally televised game on Sunday on The CW