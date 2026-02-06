A Banana Ball Team Has a Full-Time Singer?
You never know what is going to happen in Banana Ball! From guys on stilts to broadway stars, you never know what you are going to see on a baseball field. Recently it was announced that Sam Tinnesz is going to join the Firefighters as their official team singer!
Sam Tinnesz is a very accomplished musical artist with over 8 billion total streams globally! His single "Playing With Fire" went RIAA platinum and his single "Legends Are Made" went RIAA gold! His songs have featured in promos for sports leagues like the NFL, MLB, NHL, UFC, and, NCAA! His most popular songs are both sports anthems and his sound is perfect for an exciting sport like Banana Ball!
This past season, Tinnesz performed at Yankee Stadium during the Firefighters game vs the Savannah Bananas! That was the first time that Tinnesz had worked with Banana Ball. It was a huge hit and that led to a longer lasting relationship with the organization.
On January 8, the Firefighters officially announced that Tinnesz was going to join the team as the official singer! The Instagram reel that they used in the announcement included the song "Play With Fire" by Tinnesz. A fitting song for the Firefighters!
I had the chance to chat with Tinnesz about his decision to work with the Firefighters on the Banana Breakdown Podcast. It was a really cool conversation! Among many other topics, he talked about how he ended up landing an official position with the Firefighters. He commented on one of Jesse Cole's post and said that if they ever need a sports anthem that he was their guy! This led to Jesse Cole reaching out to him early in the morning about a crazy idea to be the official singer for the Firefighters! It wasn't what he was expecting to happen but he was excited about the opportunity.
If you want to hear the whole interview that I had with Sam Tinnesz then check out the video below! Make sure to subscribe to the Banana Breakdown Podcast if you want to follow along with us as we cover the entire Banana Ball season!