Banana Ball All-Star Fan Voting Is Now Live
The Banana Ball All-Star game will be back again this year! This time with two games! One against Clemson and one against Auburn. And yes, they will be playing Banana Ball! Just like everything in Bananland, this all-star game puts fans first. That is because fans get to vote for the all-stars!
This season has been so exciting. There have been new records set, new stadiums played in, and even a brand new team! With the introduction of the Texas Tailgaters there has been an influx of talent into the league that has pushed every player to be a little bit better! The competition is at an all-time high!
Before you vote for players to be in this year's all-star team, it is important to know who has played this best this season! Thankfully, it is very easy to find all the stats online.
First, let's talk about the best pitchers in Banana Ball right now. The pitchers with the lowest ERA this season are Ben Dum from the Firefighters with a 1.99 ERA, Drew Gillespie from the Party Animals with a 2.80 ERA, and Christian Davis from the Texas Tailgaters with a 3.25 ERA. Those pitchers have been really successful from the mound this season!
There have been some incredible batters this season too. Jake Skole form the Party Animals leads all batters with 15 home runs, (he is also leads in batting average and OPS, he has had an amazing season!) Reese Alexiades from the Savannah Bananas has 12 homeruns, and Reece Hampton from the Party Animals has 11.
Now lets get to the fun part. A unique thing about Banana Ball is that trick plays are recording each game. A trick play could be a backflip catch, an in-between the legs throw, or anything that is out of the ordinary! Ryan Cox on the Savannah Bananas has been electic this season with 183 trick plays! DR Meadows of the Savannah Bananas has had 118 and Dustin Baber from the Party Animals has 101.
So now that you know who the statistical leaders are, you probably want to know how to vote! It is pretty simple, follow this link to vote for your favorite players!
I know I focused a lot on statistics in this article, but make sure to vote for who you want to see in the game! And keep in mind, Banana Ball is all about the fan experience. So would you like to see an all-star hit on a unicycle like Jonathan "Sunshine" Luders? Or how about seeing a player balance a bat on his chin like Alex "Ziggy" Ziegler? What about a rodeo clown pitching from a barrel like Mat Wolf? The best thing about this all-star game is that YOU get to decide!
If you need help, check out the Banana Breakdown Podcast where we break down all the games so you can find out what players you like the most! And don't forget to vote! Voting closes at 5 PM ET on September 8th!