Banana Ball Announces Surprise 2026 All-Star Game at Historic Grayson Stadium

Just when you thought the Banana Ball season was winding down, another game appeared on the calendar.

Banana Ball announced that its 2026 All-Star Game will be played Friday, October 30, at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, featuring the Banana Ball All-Stars against a roster of Future Stars.

The announcement came less than two months before the game, offering another reminder of something Banana Ball fans are quickly learning: Even when you think you know what is coming next, you probably don’t.

“You just never know what is going to happen in the offseason with the Savannah Bananas,” said “Shark,” the DJ for the Savannah Bananas.

And this isn’t exactly a traditional all-star game.

Fans will help pick the 2026 Banana Ball All-Stars

According to Banana Ball’s announcement, fans will get a say in who plays.

Beginning September 14, fans will be able to vote for some of their favorite Banana Ball players to earn spots on the All-Star roster.

Their opponents might be even more interesting.

The Future Stars roster will consist of some of Banana Ball’s newest players, who will represent their new teams for the first time during the All-Star Game.

That gives the October 30 game two attractions at once: Fans get to see some of the biggest personalities from the 2026 Banana Ball season while also getting an early look at players who could become important names in 2027.

And they’ll do it at the place where the Savannah Bananas story began.

The Banana Ball All-Star Game returns to Grayson Stadium

Rather than bringing the All-Star Game to another massive football or baseball stadium, Banana Ball is taking this one back to Historic Grayson Stadium.

That’s fitting for an event that will effectively connect two Banana Ball seasons.

The All-Stars represent the players fans watched throughout 2026. The Future Stars provide a glimpse at what’s coming next.

And October 30 puts the game after the biggest competitive events of the season, at a time when fans might ordinarily expect things to go quiet.

Apparently not.

Is there really a Banana Ball offseason anymore?

That’s perhaps the more interesting question created by the announcement.

Banana Ball has become very good at making the next thing difficult to predict.

A game gets announced. A new player appears. A celebrity shows up. A new city gets added.

A player does something nobody expected.

And now, less than two months before Halloween weekend, fans have learned they’ll have another reason to head to Savannah.

Shark’s observation may be the best way to think about it: You never really know what Banana Ball might do during the offseason.

The October 30 All-Star Game is the latest example.

It probably won’t be the last.

2026 Banana Ball All-Star Game: What fans need to know

Date: Friday, October 30, 2026

Location: Historic Grayson Stadium, Savannah, Georgia

Matchup: Banana Ball All-Stars vs. Future Stars

Fan voting begins: September 14

All-Star roster: Fans will help select some of their favorite Banana Ball players.

Future Stars roster: New Banana Ball players representing their new teams for the first time.

More information about voting, rosters and the October 30 game is expected as the event gets closer.

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