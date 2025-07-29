Banana Ball Goes Big Time: TNT Sports to Stream 19 Savannah Bananas Games, Including First-Ever Championship
ATLANTA — TNT Sports announced it will broadcast 19 Savannah Bananas games this August and September, quadrupling last year’s coverage and bringing the viral baseball spectacle known as Banana Ball to even more fans via truTV and Max.
The expanded partnership includes the first-ever Banana Ball Tour Championship, a milestone moment for a team that redefined what a baseball game can be. The Savannah Bananas, known for their backflipping base coaches, TikTok dance routines, and no-bunting rules, will face off against their regular cast of rivals — the Party Animals, Firefighters, and Texas Tailgaters — in matchups designed to maximize energy and entertainment.
Games will air live from major MLB stadiums like Yankee Stadium, Petco Park, T-Mobile Park, PNC Park, and Houston’s Daikin Park, a testament to how far the Bananas have come since their humble beginnings in Georgia.
Banana Ball was created by team owner and showman Jesse Cole, who serves as the emcee of the madness in his signature yellow tuxedo and top hat. With a format designed to keep fans on their feet and glued to every inning, Banana Ball has exploded on social media and drawn crowds across the country.
While previous games have streamed on YouTube, ESPN, Disney+ and Roku, this TNT Sports deal gives Banana Ball its widest reach yet and cements its place in the mainstream.
The championship game is set to air during the MLB Division Series, making TNT a one-stop shop for baseball traditionalists and Banana Ball diehards alike.
In the world of Banana Ball, fun always wins and now, millions more will get a front-row seat.