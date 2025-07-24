Savannah Bananas On SI

Banana Ball Goes Bust on CNN: Savannah Banana Face-Plants During Live Backflip


The Savannah Bananas are known for flipping the script on baseball but this time, the flip went a little too far.

Jacobo Garrido

Savannah Bananas outfielder Robert Anthony Cruz (15) flips during the game with the Party Animals at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Savannah Bananas outfielder Robert Anthony Cruz (15) flips during the game with the Party Animals at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, April 26, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ATLANTA — During a live segment Thursday morning on CNN News Central, Banana Ball star Robert Anthony Cruz, aka “Coach RAC,” attempted to wow viewers with a signature backflip. Instead, he wowed them by face-planting on national television.

As Cruz launched into the stunt, co-host Kate Bolduan could be heard gasping, “Oh, Jesus,” just before he thudded to the floor. Dazed but smiling, Cruz popped up and declared, “That never happens.”

His mic pack hit the floor. The hosts tried to keep their composure. Co-host John Berman quipped, “That… what you just saw there is a brand new twist on America’s favorite pastime,” as Bolduan stifled laughter.

Cruz was uninjured, just slightly bruised in pride and the segment rolled on with footage of sold-out stadiums and Banana Ball antics that have taken the sports world by storm. With viral moments like this, the Bananas continue to prove that in their world, no stunt is too wild even when it lands flat.

The Bananas’ next game airs Saturday night on ESPN as part of their Banana Ball World Tour. Just don’t expect any more acrobatics on cable news.

More Savannah Banana News

feed

Published |Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/News