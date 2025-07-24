Banana Ball Goes Bust on CNN: Savannah Banana Face-Plants During Live Backflip
The Savannah Bananas are known for flipping the script on baseball but this time, the flip went a little too far.
ATLANTA — During a live segment Thursday morning on CNN News Central, Banana Ball star Robert Anthony Cruz, aka “Coach RAC,” attempted to wow viewers with a signature backflip. Instead, he wowed them by face-planting on national television.
As Cruz launched into the stunt, co-host Kate Bolduan could be heard gasping, “Oh, Jesus,” just before he thudded to the floor. Dazed but smiling, Cruz popped up and declared, “That never happens.”
His mic pack hit the floor. The hosts tried to keep their composure. Co-host John Berman quipped, “That… what you just saw there is a brand new twist on America’s favorite pastime,” as Bolduan stifled laughter.
Cruz was uninjured, just slightly bruised in pride and the segment rolled on with footage of sold-out stadiums and Banana Ball antics that have taken the sports world by storm. With viral moments like this, the Bananas continue to prove that in their world, no stunt is too wild even when it lands flat.
The Bananas’ next game airs Saturday night on ESPN as part of their Banana Ball World Tour. Just don’t expect any more acrobatics on cable news.