Banana Ball Heats Up: Bananas Face Off Against Texas Tailgaters at Camden Yards Friday Night

Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET on August 1, as two of the most entertaining teams in the fastest-growing sport in America collide under the lights.

The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgaters at Great American Ballpark on Friday June 13, 2025. The game included music, dancing, non-baseball games, backflips and featured Reds players like Todd Frazier, Bronson Arroyo and Sean Casey. The Bananas will play the Texas Tailgaters again on Saturday to a packed Great American Ballpark.
The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgaters at Great American Ballpark on Friday June 13, 2025. The game included music, dancing, non-baseball games, backflips and featured Reds players like Todd Frazier, Bronson Arroyo and Sean Casey. The Bananas will play the Texas Tailgaters again on Saturday to a packed Great American Ballpark. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BALTIMORE — The Banana Ball World Tour rolls into Baltimore this Friday night, and it’s bringing the heat. The Savannah Bananas are set to take on the Texas Tailgaters in a nationally televised showdown at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, a matchup that promises pure chaos, comedy, and competition.

The Bananas, known for their viral antics, trick plays, and TikTok-worthy celebrations, continue to redefine what baseball can be and they’ve built a cult-like following while doing it. From breakdancing umpires to choreographed walk-ups, no two innings are ever the same.

But the Texas Tailgaters aren’t just showing up to play the foil. With their high-energy style and rowdy charisma, they’ve carved out their own place in Banana Ball lore. This matchup promises fireworks on and off the field, as both squads chase bragging rights and viral moments.

Set in the iconic Camden Yards, Friday’s game marks one of the tour’s most high-profile stops yet. The stands are expected to be packed, and with ESPN cameras rolling, the pressure and the party will be turned all the way up.

Whether you're in the crowd or watching from home, this is Banana Ball at its finest: fast-paced, fan-first, and full of surprises. Don’t blink, you might miss something wild.

