Banana Ball Hits Denver: How to Watch the Savannah Bananas Take Over Coors Field This Weekend
DENVER —The Savannah Bananas are bringing their wild and wildly popular brand of baseball to the Mile High City this weekend, and fans still have time to grab a seat or a screen to catch the action live.
The Bananas, known for flipping traditional baseball on its head, will square off against the Firefighters in a two-night mini-series at Coors Field on Saturday, Aug. 9 and Sunday, Aug. 10. It's the latest stop on their 2025 Banana Ball World Tour, which continues to draw sell-out crowds and viral attention wherever it lands.
For fans hoping to experience the chaos in person, tickets are still available though they come at a premium. As of Monday, the cheapest seats for Saturday’s game were listed at $184 on Viagogo, $195 on StubHub, $244 on SeatGeek, and $259 on Vivid Seats. Sunday tickets are also listed on the same resale platforms. Each game promises the full Banana Ball experience: dance-offs, trick plays, walk-up hijinks and baseball with a twist.
And if the ticket prices are too steep, don't worry ESPN’s “SportsCenter” will be broadcasting live from Coors Field on Saturday night. The show is in the middle of its 50-day, 50-state tour and will spotlight the Bananas’ antics as one of the highlights of the weekend. The episode will be anchored by Denver native Gary Striewski, giving local fans another reason to tune in.
Banana Ball isn’t your average baseball. The team openly challenges the norms of the sport, blending athleticism with theatrics. Think Harlem Globetrotters, but with bats and gloves. The Bananas are a hit with families, baseball newcomers, and hardcore fans alike, all drawn in by the unfiltered joy of the experience.
After Denver, the Bananas head to Chicago’s Bank Rate Field (Aug. 15-16), Savannah’s Grayson Stadium (Aug. 22-23), and PNC Park in Pittsburgh (Aug. 29-30). But this weekend, all eyes will be on Colorado as the world’s most entertaining ballclub brings the party to Coors.
Whether you’re in the stands, on the couch, or catching highlights online, there’s no better time to jump on the Banana Ball bandwagon.
Let the banana-fueled madness begin.