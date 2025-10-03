Banana Ball Playoffs are here! What to look for!
Well sports fans, it’s that time of year when our sports calendars are busting at the seams! The NBA kicks off pre-season games this week, NHL pre-season has already begun, NFL is completing the end of their first quarter along with college football and if you are lucky enough like me (GO CUBS GO) to have a team left in the MLB then you know playoff baseball is now here as well! That does leave a couple of customer segments with not much to do though. If you are an MLB fan whose team has been eliminated, an auto sports fan or someone who is just into fun and TikTok dances etc….do I have a deal for you!
Banana Ball playoffs are here, and they started last night October 2nd with the Bananas taking on the Firefighters at the Historic Grayson Field. This eveningstarted off fast with an unprecedented amount of trick plays early as both teams were aggressive trying to utilize the new “Equalizer” element to level the playing field and keep competition going late in the game. I saw my favorite play so far in Banana Ball when Firefighter favorite third baseman #11 Logan Lacey pulled off a 360-degree spinning snag of a grounder to third before whipping it to second for the out. The second most impressive play of the night came at the close of the top of the 7th inning as the most prolific trick play Banana #6 Ryan Cox fielded a chopper at short before throwing it behind his back to 2nd and then #8 Jack Olson got it to first to complete the double play and end the inning!
If I cataloged each of the amazing trick plays this would be a three-thousand-word article at least. If you missed this first playoff game, it is available on YouTube, and I suggest you go back and watch it! In the first paragraph I playfully dismissed the baseball element of this sport, but I can tell you if you sit down and watch this or any other Banana Ball game you will be awed by the amazing level of talent and skill on the field at any given time. It is too easy to discount this as a circus stunt, what it has become is an incredibly high-level athletic competition surrounded by the most engaging entertainment elements you can experience at a ballpark.
The night ended with the Firefighters taking the W as they beat the Bananas 1-0. The Bananas will have an opportunity to even the series on Saturday night. Tonight, the Bananas and Firefighters get a rest as the Tailgaters and Party Animals will take the field and you can watch this on TruTV, HBO Max and the Banana Ball YouTube channel at 7PM.