Banana Ball’s Lamar Sparks Calls Emotional Wrigley Field Home Run With His Sister ‘Surreal’

CHICAGO — When I asked Firefighters outfielder Lamar Sparks to describe his unforgettable Wrigley Field home run in one word, his answer came quickly.

“Surreal.”

It was difficult to think of a better description.

Moments earlier, Sparks had shared the field with his sister, Jency, recreating a family tradition that began years ago when the two attended baseball games together. As children, Lamar would often ride on his sister’s wheelchair around the ballpark, turning an ordinary trip to the game into a memory they would carry for life.

On Saturday at historic Wrigley Field, that childhood tradition returned.

Then something almost storybook happened.

On the very first pitch he faced, Sparks launched a long home run into the Chicago afternoon.

After circling the bases, he climbed back onto Jency’s wheelchair near third base and rode across home plate just as they had done years before.

I was fortunate enough to witness the moment in person.

Like many fans inside Wrigley, I unexpectedly found myself emotional. The crowd wasn’t simply cheering a home run. It was celebrating family, perseverance and a memory that had come full circle on one of baseball’s most iconic stages.

A Childhood Memory That Returned at Wrigley Field

According to the Savannah Bananas, the tradition began during the siblings’ childhood trips to baseball games.

Whenever they visited the ballpark together, Lamar would climb aboard Jency’s wheelchair as part of their own playful routine.

Earlier this Banana Ball season, after hitting a home run against the Texas Tailgaters in Corpus Christi, Sparks recreated that tradition for the first time as a Banana Ball player.

Chicago offered another opportunity.

This time, it happened before more than 40,000 fans at one of the sport’s most recognizable venues.

When Sparks connected on the first pitch he saw moments later, it transformed an already meaningful tribute into one of the weekend’s defining memories.

Sometimes sports create endings that seem almost impossible to script.

This was one of them.

Why the Moment Resonated Beyond Baseball

The Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball have become nationally known for choreographed dances, trick plays, comedy routines and viral social media moments.

But beneath the entertainment has always been something deeper.

Founder Jesse Cole frequently talks about creating memories that fans will never forget rather than simply producing baseball games.

Lamar Sparks’ moment with his sister reflected that philosophy perfectly.

There were no fireworks.

No elaborate production.

No special effects.

Just a brother honoring someone who helped shape his love of baseball long before thousands of fans knew his name.

Sometimes the simplest stories become the most powerful.

More Than a Home Run

The statistics will always record that Sparks hit a home run.

Fans who attended the game are more likely to remember what happened after he rounded third base.

As he climbed onto Jency’s wheelchair and crossed home plate, Wrigley Field erupted.

The cheers weren’t only for an athletic achievement.

They were for a family.

Sports often celebrate championships and records.

But moments like this remind people why they fell in love with sports in the first place.

Because sometimes the scoreboard becomes secondary.

Why the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball Keep Creating Viral Moments

One reason the Savannah Bananas and Banana Ball continue expanding across North America is that they consistently create stories people genuinely want to share.

Fans certainly arrive expecting trick plays and entertainment.

They often leave remembering something completely different.

Whether it’s honoring foster families through Bananas Foster, creating unforgettable fan interactions or highlighting deeply personal stories from players, the Savannah Bananas have built an experience where authentic emotion is just as important as entertainment.

That combination helps explain why so many first-time visitors describe Banana Ball as something far different from a traditional baseball game.

It’s an experience.

The Wrigley Field Stage Made It Even Bigger

Few venues carry the history of Wrigley Field.

For more than a century, the ballpark has hosted Hall of Famers, legendary performances and unforgettable baseball moments.

Adding a Savannah Bananas game to that history felt unusual when it was first announced.

By the end of the weekend, it felt fitting.

Banana Ball has always blended baseball with entertainment.

Lamar Sparks’ home run demonstrated that it can also blend baseball with something far more meaningful.

Why It Matters

One of the biggest misconceptions about the Savannah Bananas is that the organization succeeds because of dancing, comedy and social media.

Those elements certainly help.

But the foundation is different.

The Bananas understand that people remember stories long after they forget box scores.

Lamar Sparks’ home run will appear in highlight videos.

His ride home with Jency will likely remain in people’s memories much longer.

When asked afterward to summarize the experience, Sparks needed only one word.

“Surreal.”

Watching it unfold at Wrigley Field, it was hard to disagree. In all my years covering baseball, I would say it was definitely a highlight.

Visit bananaballinsider for additional bananaball content!

See additional Savannah Bananas on si content!

Banana Ball Star Jackson Olson Reveals His Nerves as He Faces His Biggest Stage Yet on Dancing with the Stars

Meet the Athletic Trainer Helping Keep Savannah Bananas Stars on the Field

How the Savannah Bananas Community Helped a Fan Find Joy Again After Battle with Cancer