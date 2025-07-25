Banana Ball Swings for Fun: How Jesse Cole Turned MLB Fans into Dance Fanatics
Jesse Cole, the flamboyant, always-yellow-suit-wearing owner of the Savannah Bananas, has taken a wild idea and turned it into a full-blown movement. What started as a scrappy college summer league team in Savannah, Georgia, has become a viral, sold-out spectacle that’s drawing more eyeballs than some Major League ballclubs and making fans fall in love with the game all over again.
Banana Ball has become a chaotic, joyful mashup of America's pastime and pure performance with players dancing mid-inning, umpires busting moves, and even the occasional at-bat on stilts. Picture the Harlem Globetrotters with bats and cleats.
Cole’s vision didn’t come easy. Getting players to dance on the field let alone hit backflips or break into choreographed routines required buy-in. But once the team embraced the fun, the fans followed. Today, a typical Bananas game features breakdancing coaches, the senior citizen "Banana Nanas" dance squad, and the internet-famous “Dancing Ump.”
Behind the laughs is a mission to reinvent the way fans experience baseball. Cole knew that if he could make the game fun, fast-paced, and interactive, he could bring in new audiences, especially younger generations bored with the slow pace of traditional baseball. That’s why Banana Ball comes with a two-hour time limit, no bunting, and a rule that fans can actually catch foul balls for outs.
Whether you're a diehard fan or someone who’s never sat through nine innings, Banana Ball is swinging for your attention and chances are, they’ll win you over with a dance move before the final pitch.