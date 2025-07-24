Savannah Bananas On SI

Banana Ball: The Wild New Twist on Baseball That’s Captivating Fans Nationwide

Baseball just got flipped on its head. With dancing players, wacky rules, and fan-made outs, Banana Ball is the fast, fun remix of the sport and it’s taking the country by storm.

Jacobo Garrido

The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgatersfor a second time at Great American Ballpark on Saturday June 14, 2025. The game included music, dancing, baby races, father and son catch and plenty of back flips. The Bananas played to a crowd of around 42,000 people both nights.
The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgatersfor a second time at Great American Ballpark on Saturday June 14, 2025. The game included music, dancing, baby races, father and son catch and plenty of back flips. The Bananas played to a crowd of around 42,000 people both nights. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GEORGIA — With walk-off dance battles, fans catching foul balls for outs, and players sprinting on stilts, Banana Ball is rewriting the rulebook and America is loving every second of it. Born in Savannah, Georgia, and the brainchild of Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole, Banana Ball is a chaotic, two-hour joyride designed to bring energy, comedy, and nonstop action back to baseball. What started as an experiment in 2018 has exploded into a full-blown touring phenomenon, with the Bananas and their show-stealing rivals, the Party Animals, barnstorming stadiums across the U.S. to packed crowds and viral social media buzz.

What makes Banana Ball stand out isn’t just the entertainment, it's the rules. The game is fast, fan-friendly, and unforgivingly fun. Every inning is worth one point, with the team scoring the most runs in the frame taking it. No bunting is allowed, stepping out of the batter’s box is a strike, and batters can steal first base at any time during their at-bat. Walks don’t exist; instead, ball four kicks off a chaotic chase where the batter can sprint as far as possible while every defensive player must touch the ball before it becomes live. There are no mound visits, and if a fan catches a foul ball? That’s an out—making the crowd as much a part of the game as the players.

And when the clock hits the two-hour mark, it’s showdown time. Ties are settled not by extra innings, but by a high-stakes one-on-one duel between pitcher and batter, complete with escalating pressure and bases loaded in the final round.

Cole, inspired by Walt Disney and P.T. Barnum saw an opportunity to revive baseball’s appeal in a digital age where attention spans are shorter and entertainment is king. He didn’t just tweak the game he turned it into a show. Players dance between innings, toss souvenirs into the crowd, and embrace the absurd. Some wear kilts, others mic up during plays. Every move is crafted to keep fans engaged, especially younger ones who may have never sat through a full MLB game.

Savannah Bananas
Savannah Bananas mascot Split signs a glove during the opening ceremony for the Banana Ball Youth Tournament on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Savannah Bananas’ 2025 tour includes 48 games, with six total teams challengers like the Texas Tailgaters and Firefighters joining in on the fun. But despite the glitz and gimmicks, there’s still real talent on the field. Many players are former college or minor league athletes who blend skill with showmanship.

Banana Ball isn’t meant to replace baseball, it's an alternate version, one that prioritizes speed, spectacle, and connection with fans. And if the packed stadiums and viral moments are any indication, it’s working. Baseball may be rooted in tradition, but Banana Ball is proving there’s still room to play with the formula and maybe even improve it.

More Savannah Banana News

feed


Published |Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/News