Celebrity Appearance Wishlist for Savannah Bananas in Pittsburgh
Alright Yinzers let’s keep in mind this is MY wish list. I welcome you to bring your own wish list and repost this story on social media with your five you’d most like to see.
Let me start off with the honorable mentions for this list. My first honorable mention is the “Slick” Andy Van Slyke, the Pirates slugger from 1987 to 1994. Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger looks like a 90’s pitcher but was a Steeler great. Another Steeler great and fan favorite in Hines Ward though he is an all-time Steelers player he didn’t make the cut on my 5-man roster. The man once dubbed “Sid the kid” and “The Next One” sure could have made the list but when looking to include Pittsburgh sports royalty he was beat out by another legend of the ice. Sure, Terry Bradshaw in his day could have thrown someone out at the plate and if Troy Polamalu was heading for a collision at home plate, I am sure most would throw down some matador coverage of home to let him pass without being injured. On that note the toughest person for me to leave off of this list was Jerome “The Bus” Bettis, the fun-loving fan favorite was a problem on the football field and would have brought a bit of excitement to PNC Park.
The last Yinzer legend to miss the cut was an obvious shoe in if it were even possible but since there is no chance at all I will count this as a near miss. It would be an absolute wish for number 24 to make an appearance. Back before Barry Bonds was most known for hitting bombs in the bay area sharing home run balls with the Giants faithful in kayaks in McCovey Cove, he was a two-time MVP in the Steel City. His physique looked different then as he was lean and light. He was quick, he could drive runs in and hit deep shots out. I would love nothing more than to see him stroll out there in the yellow and black, rocking a dangling cross earring and flash that smile. I’m sure he wouldn’t be stealing bases these days but maybe he could power a ball over right field into the Allegheny River!
The first pick and recent Pirate great I’d like to see would be former NL MVP and local legend Andrew McCutchen. I got to see one of his last games playing for the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field in downtown Indianapolis. It is one of the great minor league stadiums as it is sunken into the earth and positioned with the skyline visible as you stand at home plate. I sat behind the batter’s box that night and watched him launch two shots out, one going over the left field wall and bouncing between cars out on W. Maryland Street and then a second shot to deep center rewarding standing room only fans! This would be a great Savannah Banana special guest!
The next star I would choose could come out of the dugout to the legendary Super Mario Brothers theme song as Super Mario himself was a wizard with a wood stick but that was when standing on blades of steel on a rink of ice. I’d love to see “Le Magnifique” Mr. Mario Lemieux take a few swings at the plate. This three-time NHL MVP might be an interesting attempt at putting points on the board as he was a six-time scoring champ. This one-time majority owner of the team that drafted him first overall sold his majority share in the club but maintains a minority ownership stake. As beloved as he was on the ice his battle with and ultimate victory over Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cemented him in the hearts of Pittsburgh and hockey fans the world over. This five-time NHL champion might be the most revered athlete in the history of Pittsburgh sports because of his play and his effect on the community.
For those interested in having a night of laughter while also helping support the Mario Lemieux Foundation, then you are in luck! Rivers Casino is playing host to the 4th annual Comedy Jam where all proceeds benefit this foundation on September 12th at 7pm (Click the hyperlink on Comedy Jam for tickets!). You will see stars such as Brian “Q” Quinn from “Impractical Jokers”, “Mike and Molly’s” Billy Gardell, Brendan Wayne from “The Mandalorian” and more, including our next draft pick for this celebrity special guest team….
Film maker, screen writer, director, actor and most notably headlining comedian Steve Byrne would be my true celeb pick. Few people rep the place they grew up quite like Steve from featuring Pittsburgh as the backdrop for his TBS sitcom “Sullivan & Son” to using Pittsburgh as the basis for his feature film “The Opening Act”. Though no longer living in Pittsburgh he often returns to perform, take part in the Mario Lemieux Fantasy Hockey Camp and to indulge at local fare favorite Primanti Bros. !
The fourth selection is an interesting one as he is a quarterback who played in nine NFL games in Pittsburgh winning just four of them but in 1984, he did throw for 421 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Miami Dolphins defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship Game. Though professionally a Dolphin, Daniel Constantine Marino Jr. starred at Central Catholic High School before continuing to University of Pittsburgh and then eventually being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. Dan was known for a rocket arm on the gridiron but was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 4th round of the 1979 MLB draft! A one-time pitcher and shortstop would be a great addition to the Savannah Bananas Pittsburgh party!
I always give you a bonus selection as I’d like to see a coach added and in Chicago, we wanted Bill Murray to fill that role but in Pittsburgh could it be anyone other than Bill Cowher! His scowl in a Banana uniform would be an enormous lift for the Banana faithful with him emerging from the dugout!
The fifth and final selection is a mixture of sport and star and along with the recent Banana affiliation with ESPN this might actually be possible! Every fan’s favorite personality and the only punter to draw a crowd, the great Pat McAfee! Born just outside of Pittsburgh he is a loyal son who would be a perfect fit. You have seen him step out of his comfort zone in front of fans in many arenas from WWE wrestling to stand up comedy. The Savannah Banana’s seem like the most fitting next step.
That wraps my dream team for The City of Bridges and we look forward to a great weekend at PNC Park! Next list will be for San Diego so feel free to get ahead of the article and send me your most anticipated celebrity drop ins!