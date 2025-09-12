Celebrity Appearance Wishlist for the Savannah Bananas in New York!
This week the Bananas and Firefighters are taking their place under the “Big lights that will inspire you” , “in the concrete jungle where dreams are made of” as Alicia Keys would say. The Bananas will look to write their own “Bronx Tale” as they take the field inside the home of the Bronx Bombers, the New York Yankees. Now if you have read these articles before you know I try to stick to five selections and I never do but I am going to open it up a little bit more because we are talking about New York here. The list of legends is long and the crowd’s appetite for stars in the Big Apple is enormous so let’s give them a couple extra to look for. Now as always, these are the celebs I would most like to see so it for sure will differ from your choices and if it does, feel free to post this article on your social media with your selections and tag @BillyIsBananas on Instagram!
This article is about the stars we’d most like to see as special guests to surprise the crowd, but the biggest star of New York is actually New York. I am so envious of everyone in NYC in town to enjoy this Banana Bonanza weekend as it might be my favorite place to travel. Everyone has their spots in New York that we love and there is so much to choose from. For me I have four mandatory stops when in Manhattan. First, it’s a cheeseburger with my favorite barkeep Gerry at one of Ol’ Blue Eyes favorite haunts, PJ Clarke’s on 3rd. Next, the one-time headquarters for then General George Washington turned historic watering hole and museum, Fraunces Tavern. Third is the best decorated restaurant/bar in the world at Oscar Wilde’s and finally the best food I’ve eaten in my life at Emilio’s Ballato.
Let’s start with the honorable mentions. Reality is we are talking about a city that birthed basketball legends such as Lew Alcindor, Earl “The Goat” Manigault and don’t forget “His Air-ness” was born in Cumberland Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. It was the home of “The Great Bambino”, “The Yankee Clipper” and a guy my dad new as “Monk “but the world called him “Yogi”! Heck Saquon is from the Bronx and back before Vinny Testaverde was born in Brooklyn the great Vince Lombardi called it home. Stars like Eddie Murphy and the Sandman were both born in Brooklyn, Sly hailed from Hells Kitchen, Tony Stark himself came from De Niros birthplace of Manhattan and before he played Michael Corleone, Mr. Pacino’s life began in East Harlem. The recent Yankee legends left out were tough calls, but we can’t bring them all, so I focused on just two. The hardest ones for me to leave out were CC, Rizz, and A-Rod but New York was always pretty fickle when his name came up and the first one that made it on the roster wouldn’t have liked it anyways.
First up, the original Fly Girl herself Jenny from the block was born not far from where The Pinstripes play. Long before she perfected her singing voice or found her way to the silver screen she starred on the Preston High School softball and track teams, so who knows maybe she has a shot at the plate. Her selection immediately took the drama away from any questions about me not having A-Rod on the list, so this was also helpful!
Next up is considered by most the be the greatest actor of his generation and has played roles in numerous movies with New York as the backdrop. From “Malcom X” to The Manchurian Candidate. He was the “American Gangster”; a “Bone Collector” and he helped give us the “Mo’ Better Blues”. But long before he roamed basketball courts in Coney Island as Jesus Shuttlesworth’s father he was born in Mount Vernon, NY. Denzel has been a lifelong die-hard Yankee fan and has been quoted that he used to sneak into Yankee Stadium as a kid. I can’t even imagine the noise that stadium would make if he decided to be a Banana for a day.
My third selection is easy. He once told the world “I made the Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee can”, Jay Z. Famously Sean Carter grew up in the Marcy housing project in Bed-Stuy but he was born in Brooklyn, NY. Jay Z only rapped about playing basketball, not baseball but hey, an athlete is an athlete. Who knows maybe he will come out “wearin’ the 4-5” Banana Jersey or simply make his way in from the bullpen with mic in hand and put on a show. If he enters from the bullpen with a mic though, I want to see Alicia Keys give Ed Alstrom a night off on the organ so we can hear “Empire State of Mind”.
The fourth addition to the team here is a two-fer, The Captain himself Derek Jeter and the other “Sandman” Mariano Rivera. In the long star-studded history of the Yankees there have been so many modern day Yankee stars but none as equally loved and proficient on the field. Mariano was virtually unhittable late in big games in his prime. I don’t think there has been another closer that felt like that much of a sure thing in those moments. Jeter was the consummate professional, great teammate and leader who was most New Yorkers favorite athlete for a decade. New York is an amazingly difficult environment to achieve greatness not only because of expectations due to the now 27 World Series Championships but also due to the media scrutiny and he always seemed to be so graceful with both.
The fifth choice is nearly its own celebrity roster and though I said you can’t bring all of the Yankees out I chose to bring the entire cast of Entourage, plus show creator Doug Ellin. This show dominated pop culture in America for eight seasons as it debuted hit singles like no show before, it virtually invented mass cameos as every athlete/musician and personality wanted to be included and with the fast-paced dialogue dense episodes it always got you laughing. For a moment everyone wanted to move to Hollywood and bunk up with Turtle, E, Drama, Vince and Arnold. Everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed force of nature Ari Gold was played by actor Jeremy Piven and though he’s a Cub fan maybe he can make an exception for this reunion. Sports was always an element in the show from Tom Brady, Kobe and Mark Teixeira there were always superstars dropping in and they even shot an episode right there inside Yankees stadium. Years later we had an Entourage movie, but I think I speak for everyone when I say I’m hoping for a reboot! Lastly, I know Kevin Dillon is a Mets fan, but I want a mic in his hand at the end of the game to scream “VICTORY!”.
Ok this is officially my longest article yet but again, it’s New York. My final selection I reserve for someone who will play Banana Manager for the day, and this guy would look “maaahvelous” in a Banana uniform. Billy Crystal has had many famous scenes in New York movie lore from playing a referee at Madison Square Garden in “Forget Paris” to having an unforgettable lunch at Katz Deli in “When Harry Met Sally”. “Mr. Saturday Night” also had a one man show on Broadway called “700 Sundays” where he talks about his early life and affectionately speaks about being a young Yankee fan. His fandom clearly knew no bounds as at the age of 60 he signed a one-day contract with the New York Yankees and played in a Spring Training game. Number 60 stepped into that batter’s box and sadly struck out but it sure would be fun to see him step out of that dug out this weekend!
Well folks whoever we are lucky enough to see make a surprise appearance, I am sure it will be memorable. I will be watching closely and jealously of the 49,000 in attendance because like a $4 shirt in China town once said, “I love NY”. If you are in New York and not going to either of these games, I’d have only one thing to say to you, and I will quote a Jay Z lyric..
“What the hell are you waiting for?”