Celebrity Appearance Wishlist for the Savannah Bananas in Seattle!
This weekend in a town commonly seen to outsiders as somber with gray skies and rainy days, the Savannah Bananas look to use more than just those bright yellow jerseys to light up Seattle. Seattle is an interesting sports town as they are a passionate fan base for the Seahawks, Storm, Mariners and Kraken franchises but they also famously had the iconic Seattle Supersonics franchise torn from the fan base. This is a city that deserves to be rewarded for the quality fan base that they have which is why Jesse Cole and the Savannah Bananas look to drive entertainment value and fan excitement higher than the Space Needle!
Now in these articles I choose MY selections for the stars and celebrities I would most like to see make a surprise appearance this weekend in the Emerald City. These days the city may be most known for being the coffee capital of the world. It wasn’t long ago that the Legion of Boom was destroying receivers on its way to a Lombardi trophy and has had legendary athletes and celebrities champion the city, so we have an array of people to choose from for our special guest wish list!
Ok let’s start with the honorable mentions. I am assuming Seattle’s billionaire boys club of Bill (Gates), and Bezos (Jeff) have better things to do, so I decided to start with sports stars. Russel Wilson was drafted in the 41st round of the 2010 MLB draft by the Baltimore Oriels but obviously with his play on the gridiron in Seattle he would have been a shoe in, but he will be busy battling Maholmes and Taylor Swift’s fiancé in a battle of two teams looking for their first win this season. The other Seahawk that didn’t make my cut but was deserving of a mention is former NFL MVP running back Shaun Alexander. As for former Seattle Mariners, it was Jay Buhner and Jamie Moyer for me that just missed the cut, I hated to do it but there are a couple other legendary names that beat them out. The final Seattle snub is Kevin Durant and that is mainly because if the Bananas are losing, he is likely to just switch teams.
So, let’s get to it! Remember I try to pick just 5 plus a manager but, I never stick to that.
First selection was the easiest selection as he had the most breathtaking swing in the history of America’s past time. He began his career in Seattle lighting up score boards and taking over sports highlight shows. His first two seasons he played alongside his father for whom he was named after. Ken Griffey didn’t have the first ever shoe deal, but he did have the first memorable signature shoe deal as the Griffey Max 1 vaulted him into a different sports star stratosphere than had ever been seen before. The great thing here is we can get double duty out of “The Kid” as he is now a credentialed professional sports photographer covering college and NFL football games, soccer matches and this year he covered the 2025 Masters!
The second choice for my star studded stable of Seattle-ians(?) is silky smooth assist artist Sue Bird. She is the WNBA all-time leader in three categories assists, minutes played, and games played! Thirteen times she was selected as an all-star, 5-time Olympic gold medalist, 4-time WNBA champion, 2-time NCAA champion and the first WNBA player in history to be immortalized with a statue in her honor! Clearly, she is an elite athlete that played 21 seasons, and I am sure the crowd in T-Mobile Park will be in a frenzy if she takes the field!
The third pick may cause a safety concern because even though he is a decorated Seattle athlete and is beloved by fans the world over he did cause a BEAST QUAKE! I could see a jumbotron in the outfield showing a Richter scale to measure the response that Beast Mode would register when taking the field at T-Mobile Park. Marshawn Lynch is now a sports personality that is showing up all over TV and social media and his genuine personality and appreciation for fans might create a response that makes the ground shake!
My fourth selection is again violating my own rules. This will be a dual selection and depending on how you look at it, it could technically be viewed as three selections in one. My celebrity two pack here would be standup comedians Jeff Dye and Adam Ray, as both are from the Seattle area and avid Seattle fans. Jeff, famous for his sharp wit and has been a very proud Seattle sports fan, allegedly grew up loving baseball and dreamed of one day playing in the MLB. Well, my hope is that his train has come in and he is out there in a Banana jersey this weekend. The former high school offensive lineman Adam Ray gave up on that sports dream to pursue acting and then comedy. This nationally touring comedian has reached new heights of fame selling out theaters nationwide and being named “Guest of the Year” on the most popular podcast in the world, Kill Tony. He has an array of characters that he has become famous for and none more famous than Dr. Phil. I would love nothing more than to see Dr. Phil start the game and Adam Ray close it out!
My final player selection is maybe the most effective and nearly flawless MLB player in history. His rookie season made history as he became just the second player ever and the first since 1975 to win the MVP award. A career that started off that way was sure not to live up to it the rest of the way, right? Well, he went on to play for seasons and in that time, he recorded an American League record 7 hitting streaks of 20 or more games and won the Golden Glove Award in each of his first 10 seasons. He was a 10-time MLB all-star who won the Allstar MVP award in 2007 and he won 3 silver slugger awards. He played in 19 MLB seasons ending his career at 45 in the same place it started, Seattle. It would be great to see him take the field and I think we all know he is getting that hit!
My bonus selection is always someone to watch over the dugout as guest manager for the day. Although the yellow Savannah Banana jersey might be a bit bright for his liking hopefully it’s the actor most famous for playing the mustard-colored shirt wearing paper selling dynamo Dwight Schrute, Seattle native Rainn Wilson. Rainn was a pitcher at New Trier High School so who knows maybe he decides to call his own number and take the mound! Don’t forget he may be an asset on the bases too, Dwight was once quoted as saying, “I am fast. To give you a reference point I am somewhere between a snake and a mongoose...and a panther.”
As always it should be a heck of a battle between the Firefighters and the Bananas this weekend and filled with surprises. My biggest wish is that the 12th man gets the biggest surprise in the form of a concert called out of the bullpen as Macklemore is from Seattle as well! Have fun taking it all in this weekend Banana fans!