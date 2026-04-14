Even Bill Belichick Couldn't Ignore the Savannah Bananas

I feel like Jesse Cole should have started the short trek to University of North Carolina this passed weekend in a themed style. Something like “We’re on to Chapel Hill”. Maybe not the same ring as naturally he wouldn’t be wearing an Edward Scissor Handed hoodie and I am sure he’d replace the former Patriot coach’s gruff delivery with a wide-eyed smile. Jesse and coach Belichick gave the fans exactly what they wanted as the NFL hall of fame and current Tar Heel Head Coach graced the diamond.

What a funny juxtaposition as the most buttoned up, traditional, strict, soft spoken and some might say BORING head coach was paired up with the most innovative, upbeat, loud and most disruptive force in American sports in the Savannah Banana’s. Obviously, fans shot out of their seats to pay respect to the man many revere as the greatest coach in football history. The coach most known for saying as little as possible to the press and offer nearly no expression no matter what the question or his response was now witnessing trick plays, fan recorded outs and choreographed TikTok dances. Bananas are now pop culture. This is like being on spring break in Key West and seeing your high school principal doing body shots at Irish Kevin’s.

It is moments like these I think back to when I met Snoop Dogg in 2002 when I was running a Finish line store in Circle Center Mall in Indianapolis. I was so excited, but what ensued was something I never saw coming. A gangster rapper originally known for harsh and abrasive lyrics was posing for pictures with 65-year-old ladies who rushed out of Bath and Body Works to get a glimpse of the Dogg Father. In that moment I realized Snoop wasn’t just a famous rapper any longer – Snoop was firmly planted in American pop culture.

It would be fun to see Coach Belichick as a coach in this league. Watching game films from other stops on the Banana Ball World Tour to find the fans with the best glove work. I could see him recruiting fans, soon you’d have section 118 filled with hall of fame outfielders to get a better chance of retiring the side. Heck some may wonder if we might get “Glove-gate” added to the lexicon as you can already see oversized gloves being handed out to the home fans. Alas, we only got a cameo. No Hijinx. The balls were the appropriate size, no videos of the competition – just good new-fashioned baseball. (ahem) – Banana Ball.

Next game is April 16th for the first ever mid game season called The Banana Ball Open. Well, if Jesse and Coach Belichick won’t do it then I guess I will, “On to Savannah”