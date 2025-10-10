Everything We Know About The New Banana Ball Team The Indianapolis Clowns
When people think of Banana Ball, they obviously think about the Savannah Bananas. But the sport is growing rapidly and it isn't just about the Savannah Bananas! Next year will be the first year of the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL) and two new teams were just introduced! Here is all we know about the newest team the Indianapolis Clowns!
Banana Ball has brought back the Indianapolis Clowns. The Clowns were a barnstorming baseball team that traveled the country playing in many different ball parks for over 50 years. Banana Ball is partnering with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum to preserve the history of this great ball club.
This is so cool. The Indianapolis Clowns were doing what the Savannah Bananas have been doing a long time ago. They really paved the way for this style of baseball and it is incredible that they are going to joining the Banana Ball Championship League.
Errick Fox will be the head coach of the Indianapolis Clowns. But there is a new position in Banana Ball next year! That position is called the Prime Time Coach. The Prime Time Coach only coaches the biggest games. The Prime Time Coach for this team is Ryan Howard!
Indianapolis Clowns Schedule
Along with the announcement of the team, they also announced where the Clowns will be playing! A really cool stadium that they are playing in is the oldest stadium in the country which is Rickwood Field in Birmingham. Alabama. You can find the rest of the schedule for every team on the Banana Ball website here.
