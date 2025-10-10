Everything We Know About the New Banana Ball Team the Loco Beach Coconuts
When people think of Banana Ball, they obviously think about the Savannah Bananas. But the sport is growing rapidly and it isn't just about the Savannah Bananas! Next year will be the first year of the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL) and two new teams were just introduced! Here is all we know about the newest team the Loco Beach Coconuts!
Mark Crocco will be the head coach of the Loco Beach Coconuts. But there is a new position in Banana Ball next year! That position is called the Prime Time Coach. The Prime Time Coach only coaches the biggest games. The Prime Time Coach for this team is Shane Victorino!
Loco Beach Coconuts Headline Schedule
Along with the announcement of the team, they also announced where the Coconuts will be headlining!
Some of the highlights from this announcement include: The Coconuts will play at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida! Another major highlight is that they will headline the game played against the Bananas at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA, home of the New England Patriots!
Another thing that is interesting about the announcement is that the team is focusing on coastal cities to headline in. That makes a lot of sense considering the team name. It is a nice added touch!
You can find the rest of the schedule for every team on the Banana Ball website here. This will also include all of the games the Loco Beach Coconuts will be the visiting team!
Loco Beach Coconuts Cast
A fun aspect of Banana Ball is that each team has a fun cast of characters that make the game even more entertaining. The Bananas have the Man-anas, the Party Animals have the Party Crashers, and so on. The Loco Beach Coconuts will have the Lifeguards and the Hula-gans! It is going to be really exciting.
