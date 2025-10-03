Firefighters upset Savannah Bananas in first Banana Ball Playoff Game!!
The first ever Banana Ball Playoff game is officially in the books. This game was played in Grayson Stadium in Savannah Georgia. The top seeded Savannah Bananas played against the fourth seeded Firefighters.
This game was the first game of the Banana Ball Tour Championship semifinals. The semifinals will continue throughout the weekend with the Party Animals facing off against the Texas Tailgaters tomorrow night!
This game started out with some insane pitching. Through the first 4 innings starting pitchers Jared Donalson for the Bananas and Bradford Webb for the Firefighters combined for 9 strikeouts. There were no runs scored through the first 4 innings!
Caden Green of the Firefighters started the scoring in the top of the 5th inning with an RBI double. With two outs and two runners on base the Bananas elected to bring out Dakota "Stilts" Albritton also known as the World's Tallest Pitcher. He was able to force an out and end the inning. This gave the Bananas an opportunity to win the inning because they only gave up one run. However, they weren't able to score a run and the Firefighters scored the first point of the game!
This game was so much fun and it even had a new wrinkle with the new point equalizer rule. The new rule means that if the visiting team has more trick plays through the first 8 innings then they get an extra point going into the ninth. This is to incentivize trick plays even in a tense playoff scenario! And boy did it work! The trick plays tonight were outstanding. Even though the Firefighters weren't able to get the equalizer point, they trick plays were still outstanding and they entered the ninth inning up 1-0.
In the top of the ninth Danny Hosley pitched for the Bananas and was able to get three quick outs. That left it in the hands of Ben Dum for the Firefighters who already was pitching great starting in the seventh inning. Ben Dum pitched a great final inning and was able to get three outs to secure the upset!!
With the upset, the Firefighters are just one win away from playing in the championship game! If they beat the Bananas again on Saturday they will go to the championship next week. If the Bananas win then they will go to a showdown immediately following the game to decide who goes to the championship.
