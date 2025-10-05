Firefighters upset Savannah Bananas in Showdowns to Clinch a Spot in the Banana Ball Tour Championship!
A packed Grayson Stadium witnessed a historic game between the Savannah Bananas and the Firefighters. The Firefighters upset the Bananas in the first game of their series so the Bananas were up against the wall. They weren't able to score a single run against the Firefighters and lost 1-0 in their first game. They were able to hit the ball much better in this one!
The Firefighters played almost perfectly in the first game, but in this one there were some sloppy plays. Reese Alexiades kicked off the scoring in the 2nd inning. He got a triple and then he was able to score off of a wild pitch in the next at-bat. Bill Leroy hit a double in the 3rd inning and then he was able to score off of a missed trick play later in the inning.
The Firefighters were able to get on the board in the 5th and 6th innings. The new equalizer point rule made a difference in this game too! The Firefighters were trying their best to get trick plays but because of that they made some errors that helped the Bananas. They ultimately were not able to secure that equalizer point so the game went into the ninth inning with the Bananas winning 3-2.
Danny Hosley was able to get three quick outs and the Bananas won the game! But... that meant that because the games were split they had to immediately go to a showdown to decide who would go to the championship game.
In showdowns Firefighter Joe Lytle hit to right field and was able to score!!! But then Dan Oberst was able to hit to center field and was able to run around and score to tie to the game.
In the second round of showdowns Dalton Cornett hit an out of the park home run to win the game!!! If a ball gets hit out of the park in showdowns the game is instantly over. So the Bananas didn't even get a chance to try to tie the game.
After an insane finish, the Firefighters who are the number 4 seed are going to the championship game! They will face off against the winner of the Party Animals and Tailgaters series.
What a series!