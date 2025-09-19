How To Watch Texas Tailgaters vs Party Animals in Round Rock, Texas
The Savannah Bananas are usually the team that people think about when Banana Ball is being discussed, but the other teams are just as fun to watch! This weekend, in Round Rock, Texas, the Texas Tailgaters will host the Party Animals! The games will be on Friday, September 19 at 7 PM Central Time, and Saturday, September 20 at 7 PM Central Time!
For the first time in the history of the team (this is their first season after all) the Texas Tailgaters have been the home team in games. I actually had the opportunity to attend the first weekend of the Texas Tailgaters' headlining tour. It was incredible. I was really impressed with the production value. You are not going to want to miss the games this weekend!
The Party Animals have been the top team in Banana Ball for most of the season. They are trying to hold on to that top spot and a sweep of the Tailgaters over the weekend would go a long way to achieve that goal. The Tailgaters, on the other hand, are trying to hold on to the number 3 spot that they are currently in. Their lead is a little more comfortable and a win would all but secure that spot for them. This is the first season in Banana Ball history with a real post season so it is really exciting to be watching these games knowing that they have real consequences when it comes to post season seeding!
How To Watch The Game
So if you don't have tickets and aren't able to go in person, let's get into how to watch the game! The game will be streamed live (for free!) on the Texas Tailgaters Youtube Channel. During the game you will see incredible trick plays, entertaining walk ups, dances, hilarious promos, and so much more! You are not going to want to miss it. If you are wondering what it is like then check out the last Texas Tailgaters game that they streamed!
While you are waiting for the game to start, get to know some of the players! My co-host and I had the opportunity to interview quite a few players when we went to the game in Frisco, Texas a few weeks ago. Check those interviews out on the Banana Breakdown Podcast Youtube Channel!