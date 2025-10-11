How To Watch the Banana Ball Championship Game
This has been an incredible season and I can't believe it is already coming to an end. Banana Ball has come a long way this season and it is going to grow even more next season. A lot of people are surprised to find out that the Savannah Bananas are not playing in the Banana Ball Championship game. That is because they were upset by the Firefighters in the first round of the playoffs! The Firefighters will face off against the Party Animals in Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia! It all comes down to this. The winner will be crowned Banana Ball Tour Champion!
Are tickets to the championship game still available?
If you're wondering where to get tickets to the playoff games, unfortunately they are all sold out. Although some are sold on the secondary market, the Savannah Bananas discourage that as they sometimes are fake tickets and are hiked up to insane prices.
How do I watch the Savannah Bananas game if I don't have tickets?
There are two options to watch these teams play in the Tour Championship. Most of the games start at 7 PM local time which will be at 7 PM EST this week. Here is where you can watch the games:
Watch the Championship Game on YouTube
Every Banana Ball game is livestreamed on YouTube and then the replay is kept up their for easy rewatchability. You can watch the championship game on the Banana Ball YouTube Channel. Here is the championship game!!
Watch Banana Ball Games on TruTV & HBO MAX
TruTV struck a deal to show some Savannah Bananas games this year on TruTV and HBO Max including the games that are happening this weekend! You can watch all of the Tour Championship there!
Where to watch Post-Game Coverage?
Make sure to subsrcribe to the Banana Breakdown Podcast YouTube channel to watch us break down the championship game! We will be going live on Youtube on Monday to talk about the game and our overall reactions to the entire season. We will also talk about our experience being there in person at the game. It should be a lot of fun! Enjoy the game!