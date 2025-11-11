How To Watch the Banana Ball Draft
Banana Ball will never be the same after this draft. This draft is like nothing else in Banana Ball history! With two new teams and the league shifting into the "Banana Ball Championship League" this draft a pivotal moment in the history of Banana Ball! It isn't just about the Savannah Bananas anymore, it's about much more! There has never been a better time to be a Banana Ball fan. If you want to celebrate the future of Banana Ball then you are not going to want to miss this draft!
There are 160 players in this year's draft. These players are veterans that have played Banana Ball before, or they are brand new players coming into Banana Ball for the first time! It is so exciting to see so many new names on the draft board. Players are opting out of playing indy ball or affiliate baseball in order to play Banana Ball. The sport is growing and it is so fun to watch.
Each existing team was able to keep 11 players. Fans got to vote to keep 3, and then coaches decided to keep 8 more. So that means the other players on those rosters got automatically put into the draft pool. Some notable names in this year's draft pool that players may recognize are Bryson Bloomer, Dustin Baber, Andy Archer and Joe Lytle! Among many others.
How To Watch The Draft
The draft will be held live on the Banana Ball Youtube Channel! The broadcast will start 7 PM EST on Thursday, November 13! The first 5 rounds of the draft will take place on Thursday. The remaining rounds will be announced over social media the following day on Friday, November 14 starting at 12 PM EST.
If you are interested in watching the draft but also want to hear some live reactions to the picks then you'll want to watch the Banana Breakdown Podcast live stream of the draft! My co-host, Brandon, and I will be watching the draft and reactiing live to the entire thing! We will break down everything and celebrate this amaing event in this history of Banana Ball!