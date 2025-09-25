How To Watch The Savannah Bananas Games in Houston Texas
The final two games of the Banana Ball regular season are this weekend on September 26 and September 27. Both games will be at 7 PM CST. The Savannah Bananas will face off against the Texas Tailgaters at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas. Home of the Houston Astros! This series has some serious post season implications. You are not going to want to miss it!
For much of this season, the Party Animals have been leading the league in the standings. That lead was created early on when the Party Animals won the majority of the games against the Bananas to start the season. Once the Texas Tailgaters and the Firefighters joined the season things got a little more interesting.
Since the halfway point of the season, the Party Animals have played the majority of their games against the Texas Tailgaters while the Savannah Bananas have played against the Firefighters. There were a few weekends where they swapped, but as a general rule it has been this way this season. After starting off very hot, the Party Animals have had a little bit of a colder stretch. They still have won most of their games but they have dropped a few against the Texas Tailgaters which have allowed the Savannah Bananas to catch up to them in the standings.
It all comes down to this weekend. It is pretty simple. If the Savannah Bananas win both games against the Texas Tailgaters this weekend in Houston, then the Savannah Bananas get the number one seed going into the playoffs. If the Bananas lose one or both of the games this weekend then the Party Animals will enter the playoffs with the numner one seed. No matter what happens, this weekend is going to be exciting! You won't want to miss it! Here is how to watch!
Also, just a note, many people have pointed out how the standings don't make sense because the games don't all add up. That is because the Bananas and Party Animals also played games against the Banana Ball developmental team, the Visitors, this season.
Watch the Savannah Bananas games on Youtube
Every Savannah Bananas game is livestreamed on YouTube and then the replay is kept up there so it is easy to rewatch! Games consistently get hundreds of thousands of views!
Watch the Savannah Bananas games on TruTV & HBO Max
Some Savannah Bananas games this year have been on TruTV and HBO Max including the games that are happening this weekend! You can watch both games there if you want.
To catch up on the latest in the Bananaland, check out the latest episode of the Banana Breakdown Podcast! We will also go live on the Banana Breakdown Podcast youtube channel right after the game on Saturday!