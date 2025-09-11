How To Watch The Savannah Bananas Play In Yankee Stadium This Weekend!
On September 13 and September 14, the Savannah Bananas will play in front of a sold out crowd in back to back nights at Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees! New York better be ready to see things they have never seen on a baseball field before! We will share in this article where you can watch the games for free if you were unable to get tickets, but first here is some background on the team!
Who are the Savannah Bananas?
The Savannah Bananas play the sport of Banana Ball along with 3 other teams. Banana Ball is a variant of baseball that is a faster pace, full of backflip catches, and anything else that you never thought you would see before on a baseball field. They've had the All American Rejects and other bands playing songs outside their dugout during a live game, ex-MLB players return for one last shot in front of a sold out crowd, players on Stilts, Rodeo Clowns Pitching, and more!
Are tickets to the Savannah Bananas game still available?
If you're wondering where to get tickets to the Savannah Bananas game in New York, unfortunately they are all sold out. Although some are sold on the secondary market, the Savannah Bananas discourage that as they sometimes are fake tickets and are hiked up to insane prices. In October the ticket lottery will open up for the 2026 season and you can sign up for a chance to get tickets then!
How do I watch the Savannah Bananas game if I don't have tickets?
There are two options this weekend to watch the Savannah Bananas play against the Firefighters in Yankee Stadium. The game will start at 7 PM local time which will be at 7 PM EST this week. Here is where you can watch the games:
Watch the Savannah Bananas games on Youtube
Every Savannah Bananas game is livestreamed on YouTube and then the replay is kept up there so it is easy to rewatch!! Games consistenty get hundreds of thousands of views!
Watch the Savannah Bananas games on TruTV & HBO Max
TruTV struck a deal to show some Savannah Bananas games this year on TruTV and HBO Max including the games that are happening this weekend! You can watch both games there if you want.
