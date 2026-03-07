How To Watch The Savannah Bananas Play The Firefighters This Weekend!
On March 7 and March 8 the Savannah Bananas will play in Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia. They will play against the Firefighters, the team that upset them in the seminfinals of the Banana Ball playoffs last year! The Bananas will be looking for revenge in this series! We will share in this article where you can watch the games for free if you were unable to get tickets, but first here is some background on the team!
Who are the Savannah Bananas?
The Savannah Bananas play the sport of Banana Ball along with 5 other teams. They play in a league called the Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL). Banana Ball is a variant of baseball that is a fast paced, full of backflip catches, and a bunch of other things that you never thought you would see before on a baseball field. They've had the All American Rejects and other bands playing songs outside their dugout during a live game, ex-MLB players return for one last shot in front of a sold out crowd, players on Stilts, Rodeo Clowns Pitching, and more!
How do I watch the Savannah Bananas game if I don't have tickets?
There are two games this weekend so you have two chances this weekend to watch the Savannah Bananas play against the Firefighters. The game on Saturday will start at 7 PM local time which will be at 7 PM EST. The game on Sunday game will start at 4 PM EST. Here is where you can watch the games:
Watch the Savannah Bananas games on Youtube
Every Savannah Bananas game is livestreamed on YouTube and then the replay is kept up there so it is easy to rewatch!! Games consistently get hundreds of thousands of views!
The Savannah Bananas aren't the only team in the BBCL playing this weekend! The Texas Tailgaters will host the Loco Beach Coconuts in Frisco, Texas and the Party Animals will play the Indianapolis Clowns in Memphis, Tennessee!
If you are interested in hearing coverage of the entire BBCL then make sure to subsribe to the Banana Breakdown Podcast! Here is our latest livestream where we broke down everything that happened during opening weekend!