How to Watch the Savannah Bananas Take on Firefighters at Camden Yards Tonight
BALTIMORE — The Bananas are back under the big lights, and tonight’s Banana Ball showdown at Camden Yards promises to bring the chaos, charm, and trick plays fans know and love.
The Savannah Bananas face off against the Firefighters in what’s expected to be a high-energy game full of flips, dancing umpires, and no shortage of highlight-reel moments. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, the game will stream live on ESPN+, Disney+, and the Bananas' official YouTube channel. This isn’t just a game. It’s a full-on show.
The Bananas come into the matchup riding an 11-game win streak, with standout performances this season from players like Ryan Cox, who recently hit 500 career trick plays, and Reese Alexiades, who smashed 11 home runs. But the Firefighters aren’t backing down, with Dalton Cornett and his .323 average ready to make sparks fly.
Expect outrageous stunts, surprise entrances, and plenty of fan interaction from both squads all in one of MLB’s most iconic ballparks.
Banana Ball is rewriting the rulebook, and tonight, it takes center stage in Baltimore.