Savannah Bananas On SI

How to Watch the Savannah Bananas Take on Firefighters at Camden Yards Tonight

Banana Ball Takes Over Camden Yards as Bananas Face Firefighters Tonight

Jacobo Garrido

The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgaters at Great American Ballpark on Friday June 13, 2025. The game included music, dancing, non-baseball games, backflips and featured Reds players like Todd Frazier, Bronson Arroyo and Sean Casey. The Bananas will play the Texas Tailgaters again on Saturday to a packed Great American Ballpark.
The Savannah Bananas played the Texas Tailgaters at Great American Ballpark on Friday June 13, 2025. The game included music, dancing, non-baseball games, backflips and featured Reds players like Todd Frazier, Bronson Arroyo and Sean Casey. The Bananas will play the Texas Tailgaters again on Saturday to a packed Great American Ballpark. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

BALTIMORE — The Bananas are back under the big lights, and tonight’s Banana Ball showdown at Camden Yards promises to bring the chaos, charm, and trick plays fans know and love.

The Savannah Bananas face off against the Firefighters in what’s expected to be a high-energy game full of flips, dancing umpires, and no shortage of highlight-reel moments. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Fans won’t have to miss a second of the action, the game will stream live on ESPN+, Disney+, and the Bananas' official YouTube channel. This isn’t just a game. It’s a full-on show.

The Bananas come into the matchup riding an 11-game win streak, with standout performances this season from players like Ryan Cox, who recently hit 500 career trick plays, and Reese Alexiades, who smashed 11 home runs. But the Firefighters aren’t backing down, with Dalton Cornett and his .323 average ready to make sparks fly.

Expect outrageous stunts, surprise entrances, and plenty of fan interaction from both squads all in one of MLB’s most iconic ballparks.

Banana Ball is rewriting the rulebook, and tonight, it takes center stage in Baltimore.

More Savannah Bananas News

feed

Published |Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/News