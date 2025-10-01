How Will a New Playoff Rule Impact The Savannah Bananas?
The 2025 Banana Ball World Tour regular season ended on Saturday night with the Savannah Bananas defeating the Texas Tailgaters in Houston, Texas. This win capped off a massive comeback by the Savannah Bananas to leap over the Party Animals in the standings and take the top seed going into the playoffs.
The Savannah Bananas will play against the fourth seeded Firefighters on October 2nd and October 4th. The second seeded Party Animals will play the third seeded Texas Tailgaters on October 3rd and October 5th. Each matchup will be a two game series. If either team wins both games they will move on to the championship game. If the teams split they will go to a showdown immediately following the second game with the winner going to the tour championship game.
Post-season Banana Ball is so exciting. All games will be available on truTV and also available for free on the Banana Ball Youtube Channel. But there is an even more exciting announcement. Jesse Cole announced a new rule that will be in effect for post-season play!
The new rule is the equalizer point. If the away team has more trick plays than the home team through the first eight innings then they get an extra point going into the final inning! This makes trick plays even more important!
I think this is a great idea for the sport. Trick plays have been a huge part of Banana Ball. It is one of the biggest differences from traditional baseball. But trick plays have never actually impacted the scoreboard. They have been keeping track of trick plays as a stat and players have wanted to do them because it is a huge entertainment factor. But when it came to the actual score teams weren't rewarded. Until now!
This is perfect for the post-season. One of my biggest fears about a post season in Banana Ball was that trick plays would plummet as teams feel the pressure of a playoff game. I was worried that players wouldn't want to risk a trick play that would help the other team if they missed the play. But now this new rule really incentivizes players to still do trick plays in a playoff game! Because if the visiting team gets the most trick plays then they get an extra point! And then they go to the final inning where every run counts. It is going to be so exciting! I can't wait.
