I Helped the Party Animals Win the 1st Ever Tour Championship by Catching a Foul Ball for an Out!!
In Banana Ball, when a fan catches a foul ball, it counts for an out. This will count against any of the teams, the Savannah Bananas, Party Animals, or the other 4 teams in Banana Ball! As such, it is recommended for fans to bring a glove to the games. Here is the story of how doing that created one of the most electric moments of my life.
My background with Fan Caught Foul Balls. Back on February 1st of this year, we went to our first Savannah Bananas game against the Party Animals. I had heard about this rule, so I brought my glove to the game. During the game, one of the Savannah Bananas hit a foul ball and the person 3 seats away from me caught the foul ball for an out!!
Fast forward to today, and this happens!! Here is the full video of what was captured on the Banana Ball broadcast, but I will add in additional details in the rest of this article of what led to this moment.
When we first got to Grayson Stadium today, I filmed this video to throw out into the world that my #1 goal of the night was to catch a foul ball for an out. I have always worried about this in the past as I don't want to catch a fan caught foul ball for the team I am rooting for. Since my team, the Savannah Bananas were eliminated from the playoffs, I just wanted to catch one for either team.
During the game, I had my glove on for the whole time and was really hoping for a ball to be hit my way. When one was, I panicked and worried I might miss it. Fortunately, I about to catch it and record the out.
