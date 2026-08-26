Jesse Cole Reveals When He Knew Banana Ball Could Be Bigger Than Baseball

Ask Jesse Cole about his favorite Banana Ball memory, and he doesn’t mention a sold-out stadium. He doesn’t mention a viral video.

He doesn’t even mention a championship.

Instead, he tells a story from Mobile, Alabama.

It happened during the Savannah Bananas’ first One City World Tour. Only about 3,500 fans attended. Compared to today’s packed stadiums, it was relatively small.

But for Cole, it became one of the biggest moments in Banana Ball history.

“At the end of the night,” Cole recalled, “the fans were still outside at the plaza party.”

The band was exhausted. The players were tired. Everyone had already given everything they had.

Then something unexpected happened.

Fans, players, cast members, musicians, people who had been strangers just hours earlier.

They wrapped their arms around one another and began singing the 1961 American classic “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.

Cole paused as he remembered it.

“I’ll never forget that moment,” he said. “I looked around and thought… we’re going to take this all over the world and bring people together.”

When Banana Ball became about more than baseball

That spontaneous gathering eventually became a tradition.

More importantly, it became proof that Banana Ball had become something larger than baseball.

The mission wasn’t simply entertaining fans for two hours.

It was creating moments where complete strangers became a community.

For many organizations, success is measured by attendance.

For Jesse Cole, it appears to be measured differently.

His favorite memory wasn’t about how many people attended.

It was about what those people did after the game was over.

They stayed together.

They sang together.

They created something no scoreboard could ever measure.

Looking back, it’s easy to see why that evening in Mobile still stands out.

It wasn’t the biggest crowd.

It wasn’t the biggest game.

It was the moment Jesse Cole realized Banana Ball had become a vehicle for bringing people together.

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