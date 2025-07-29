Joey Chestnut Devours Banana Dogs in Surprise Showdown at Sold-Out Savannah Bananas Game
PHILADELPHIA — Chestnut stunned a sold-out crowd at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday night, scarfing down 14 Banana Dogs in three minutes to win a mid-game eating contest during the Savannah Bananas’ latest stop on their electric nationwide tour.
The Banana Dog, a crowd-pleasing, sugar-loaded twist on the traditional ballpark snack, features a banana tucked into a caramelized New England roll, slathered with whipped cream, strawberries, and chocolate syrup. Chestnut, no stranger to bizarre food challenges, teamed up with Aramark Sports and Entertainment to take on two members of the Bananas’ “Dad Bod Cheerleading Squad,” better known as the Man-Nanas.
While his competitors combined for a respectable eight Banana Dogs, Chestnut’s performance was in a league of its own proving once again why he remains the undisputed king of competitive eating.
The contest took place in right field during the fourth inning, injecting even more flair into a night already overflowing with the Bananas’ signature blend of circus-style stunts and backflipping base runners.
The Savannah Bananas, often described as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, are known for bending the rules and bringing the party to every city they visit. Saturday night in Philly was no different, and with Chestnut on hand, the crowd got more than just a show they witnessed history topped with chocolate syrup.
The Phillies return home this week, but for one night, banana ball stole the spotlight and Joey Chestnut had the last bite.