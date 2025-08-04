LUDERS MAKES BANANA BALL HISTORY… ON ONE WHEEL
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jonathan Luders, a Massachusetts native and former Seton Hall infielder, made Banana Ball history this weekend at CHS Field by getting a base hit while riding a unicycle.
The milestone moment came against the Party Animals in front of a sold-out crowd of thousands, and it was nothing short of unforgettable. For Luders, it marked the ultimate full-circle moment. He first learned to ride a unicycle in a fourth-grade gym class, never imagining that skill would one day steal the spotlight on a baseball field.
Now a member of the Texas Tailgaters, Luders has already impressed fans with his glove, but this latest stunt added a whole new level to his Banana Ball resume. His journey from Lynnfield Little League to the wild world of Banana Ball has been anything but ordinary and now includes one of the most outrageous hits the sport has ever seen.
The unicycle knock was just one of many show-stopping moments in a weekend filled with trick plays, dance breaks, and pure chaos the Banana Ball way. As the league continues to rewrite the rulebook with its blend of baseball and entertainment, Luders is proving there’s always room for a little balance literally.