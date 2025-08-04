Savannah Bananas On SI

LUDERS MAKES BANANA BALL HISTORY… ON ONE WHEEL

Only in Banana Ball could a childhood hobby turn into a headline.

Jacobo Garrido

Jonathan Luders Hits First Unicycle hit in Banana Ball History at CHS Field against the Party Animals.
Jonathan Luders Hits First Unicycle hit in Banana Ball History at CHS Field against the Party Animals. / IG: thetexastailgaters

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jonathan Luders, a Massachusetts native and former Seton Hall infielder, made Banana Ball history this weekend at CHS Field by getting a base hit while riding a unicycle.

The milestone moment came against the Party Animals in front of a sold-out crowd of thousands, and it was nothing short of unforgettable. For Luders, it marked the ultimate full-circle moment. He first learned to ride a unicycle in a fourth-grade gym class, never imagining that skill would one day steal the spotlight on a baseball field.

Now a member of the Texas Tailgaters, Luders has already impressed fans with his glove, but this latest stunt added a whole new level to his Banana Ball resume. His journey from Lynnfield Little League to the wild world of Banana Ball has been anything but ordinary and now includes one of the most outrageous hits the sport has ever seen.

The unicycle knock was just one of many show-stopping moments in a weekend filled with trick plays, dance breaks, and pure chaos the Banana Ball way. As the league continues to rewrite the rulebook with its blend of baseball and entertainment, Luders is proving there’s always room for a little balance literally.

More Texas Tailgaters News

feed

Published |Modified
Jacobo Garrido
JACOBO GARRIDO

Jacobo Garrido is a graduate of California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a focus on multimedia and broadcast reporting. During his time at CSULB, he worked as a field reporter for Dig en Español magazine, covering topics impacting the Latino community in Long Beach and surrounding areas. He also reported and produced campus news content, gaining hands-on experience in writing, editing, and on-camera storytelling. After graduating, Jacobo served as the national news correspondent for L28 News for over three years, where he wrote, shot, and edited weekly news segments covering major stories across the country. His experience spans live sports coverage, community profiles, and digital-first storytelling, with a passion for sharing stories that reflect and connect with diverse audiences.

Home/News