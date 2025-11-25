Meet a Brand New Indianapolis Clowns Player!
On November 13 and 14, Banana Ball held a player draft. This marks the beginning of the Banana Ball Championship League. Two new teams were added to the league to bring the total to six. The Indianapolis Clowns and the Loco Beach Coconuts will join the Texas Tailgaters, Firefighters, Party Animals and Savannah Bananas in the league. The draft was a huge success, with fans excited to see what next year has in store!
This draft marks a change in Banana Ball. The talent level has never been higher. It will be fascinating to see how all of these new players fit into their teams. I am really excited to see how these players are able to combine their baseball talents with trick plays, entertainment and "fans first" moments. I can't wait for the season to start!
In the 4th round of the draft the Indianapolis Clowns selected Niko Hulsizer to join their team! Hulsizer is new to the sport of Banana Ball and will now join a team that is also new to Banana Ball! I was able to talk with him about his journey into Banana Ball and what his thoughts are like going into this season!
Hulsizer played college baseball at Morehead State where he was very successful. In 2017 he lead the nation in home runs and in 2018 he was the MVP of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and was named to the all-conference second team in the OVC. He was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played several seasons on affiliate teams and even played over seas. In our conversation he mentioned that playing baseball in other countries is nothing like playing in the United States because the energy is so intense in other countries, particularly in Central America. Those atmospheres he has played in will definitely prepare him for the wacky environment that is at every Banana Ball game! HIs journey eventually lead him to Banana Ball where I am sure he is going to fit right in and be a star!
If you want to check out my full interview with Niko Hulsizer then check out the video below! And if you want to stay up to date on all things Banana Ball then make sure to subscribe to the Banana Breakdown Podcast!