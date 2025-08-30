MrBeast Shocks Savannah Bananas Crowd with Insane Mid-Game Challenges for $100,000 - I can't believe how it ended!
Mr. Beast just shocked the sold out crowd at PNC Park! They were there to see the Savannah Bananas game and in the middle of that game, they announced that Mr. Beast would be coming onto the field! The crowd erupted as he came out with briefcases full of $50,000 and announced that 2 random fans would be participating in a challenge for the money! Mr. Beast has 426 Million subscribers on YouTube and is famous for challenges just like this one.
As they selected and brought down the 2 random Savannah Bananas fans to the field to participate, they played the rest of the inning. In true Savannah Bananas fashion, we saw a batter on a unicycle as well as a pitcher on Stilts who got the strikeout to end the inning! And then Mr. Beast came back onto the field.
How did the Mr. Beast Challenge work?
Here is where the fun begins! Mr. Beast described that one of the fans would be represented by the Texas Tailgaters Pitcher Andrew Mann and the other by his friend Chandler Hollow who was decked out in a Savannah Bananas jersey. If Chandler got a hit, that Savannah Bananas fan would win, and if he got out, the Tailgaters fan would win!
What happened in the Mr. Beast Challenge for $50,000?
Chandler stepped into the batters box and stood still for called Strike One! Then in classic Banana Ball fashion, Andrew Mann shocked Chandler by throwing a pitch behind Chandler's back to the catcher who was waiting there. It was perfectly executed!! Then Chandler hit a foul ball and a fan caught the ball!!! This meant that the Tailgaters Fan won! Chandler was so frustrated at the fan.
A bit later, the Savannah Bananas brought down the fan who caught the foul ball and Mr. Beast gave him $10,000 for assisting with the out! But it didn't stop there....
And we go to the 9th inning and Chandler comes up again?
In the 9th inning with the game tied, the Savannah Bananas used the Golden Batter Rule to bring Chandler back up to the plate! (This rule allows each team to bring up any player they want at any point in the lineup once per game.)
Mr. Beast brought the same fan for the Savannah Bananas back up and this time representing the Texas Tailgaters, he brought out the same fan who caught the foul ball to get Chandler out earlier in the game? Chandler made contact and it ended up being a ground out. So, the young fan for the Savannah Bananas won $50,000.
How much did Mr. Beast end up giving away at the Savannah Bananas game?
Mr. Beast ended up giving away a grand total of $110,000 at the Savannah Bananas game in PNC Park. One of my favorite parts of all of this was how happy Jesse Cole was on the broadcast. I would love to hear some of the business conversations they had in the background. It will be fun to see all of the social media posts from both sides that come out of this!
Where can I learn more about the Savannah Bananas?
Each week, on the Banana Breakdown Podcast, my co-host and I break down what happened this past weekend during the games. We also interview some of the Banana Ball players which has been so much fun! If you want to hear about how the race to the Tour Championship is going, check out our podcast episode from this week here: