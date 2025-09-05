Newest Savannah Bananas Team Sells Out 1st Home Games! (How to watch the Texas Tailgaters Game Tonight?)
The Savannah Bananas now have 4 total teams that play against each other in Banana Ball. The newest team, the Texas Tailgaters just sold out back to back nights of their first ever home games!! In Banana Ball, they call this their Headlining Tour. Frisco better be ready for some incredible fun this weekend! We will share in this article where you can watch the games for free if you were unable to get tickets, but first here is some background on the team!
Who are the Texas Tailgaters and what do they have to do with the Savannah Bananas?
The Savannah Bananas play the sport of Banana Ball: a variant of baseball that is a faster pace, full of backflip catches, and anything else that you never thought you would see before on a baseball field. Their newst team, the Texas Tailgaters were introduced this year. They are full of players in Cowboy Hats who throw out hot dogs to the crowd when they celebrate scoring a point, and are the Best Pre-Party in Sports!! This weekend, we will learn a lot about their brand as it will be their first home game in Texas!
What are the Current Season Standings like?
The games this weekend are critical for the Texas Tailgaters and Party Animals. Both are competing to get in the best spot possible for the Tour Championship at the end of the season. The Savannah Bananas are in a tight race with the Party Animals for 1st place. The Party Animals need to win some games this weekend to increase their lead.
The Texas Tailgaters are currently in 3rd place and a few wins here could help solidify that spot over the Firefighters. Here are the current league standings that we shared on our Twitter Page earlier this week.
The Savannah Bananas are also playing this weekend against the Firefighters. I wrote an article here on how to watch those games.
Are tickets to the Texas Tailgaters game still available?
If you're wondering where to get tickets to the Texas Tailgaters game in Frisco, Texas, unfortunately they are all sold out. Although some are sold on the secondary market, the Savannah Bananas discourage that as they sometimes are fake tickets and are hiked up to insane prices. In the next few months, the ticket lottery will open up for the 2026 season and you can sign up for a chance to get tickets then!
How do I watch the Texas Tailgaters game if I don't have tickets?
If you want to watch the Texas Tailgaters play against the Party Animals in Frisco, Texas, there is one place you can watch it completely for free! The game will start at 7 PM local time which will be at 7 PM Central Time this week. Here is where you can watch the games:
Watch the Texas Tailgaters Games on YouTube
Every Savannah Bananas game is livestreamed on YouTube and then the replay is kept up their for easy rewatchability. They do the same thing with every other team. Since the Texas Tailgaters are the home team this weekend against the Party Animals, these games will be on the Texas Tailgaters YouTube channel. Here is the link to the Friday game. The Saturday game will be on the same YouTube channel.
Want to get to know some of the Texas Tailgaters before the game?
I get the opportunity to interview Banana Ball players on the Banana Breakdown Podcast and have had a few of the Texas Tailgaters on so far. If you want to learn the story of the Unicycling Jonathan "Sunshine" Luders, you can watch that episode here. We also interviewed Brett Carson who pitches and bats for the Texas Tailgaters. You can find that episode here.