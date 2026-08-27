Party Animals vs. Texas Tailgaters in Sugar Land: What Fans Need to Know

Banana Ball is headed to Sugar Land, Texas, this weekend, but fans don’t have to wait until Friday night to get the party started.

The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters will meet Friday, August 28, and Saturday, August 29, at Constellation Field, with both games scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

But for fans in the Houston and Sugar Land area, the first opportunity to see Banana Ball players actually comes TONIGHT—Thursday night. In line with Banana Ball fans getting a ton of value for their money, some of the players will be available before the games. Think about that, how many times do you see pro athletes hanging out a day before the big game?

I have been to tons of Banana Ball games and can tell you firsthand, take full advantage of everything that is being offered.

Banana Ball players make a Thursday appearance in Sugar Land

Select Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters players are scheduled to appear at Academy Sports + Outdoors in Sugar Land TONIGHT from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The appearance is being held in partnership with EvoShield and will give fans an opportunity to meet players and get autographs while shopping licensed Banana Ball merchandise.

Thursday, August 27

6:30–8:30 p.m.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

16610 Southwest Freeway

Sugar Land, TX 77479

For families already planning a Banana Ball weekend, this is worth knowing: the festivities begin a full day before the first game.

And once Friday arrives, showing up early matters.

Friday and Saturday Banana Ball schedule

The schedule is identical for both games at Constellation Field:

3:30 p.m.—Pre-Game Plaza opens

3:30 p.m.—Player appearances begin

4:30 p.m.—The Tailgate begins

5:30 p.m.—Stadium gates open

6:30 p.m.—Show begins

The games are being played at:

Constellation Field

1 Stadium Drive

Sugar Land, TX 77498

The ballpark, which opened in 2012, is the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys and has a baseball capacity of approximately 7,500.

Don’t make the mistake of arriving at 6:30

For a conventional baseball game, arriving around first pitch might be good enough.

Banana Ball isn’t a conventional baseball game.

The pregame experience is part of the show.

The ticketed Pre-Game Plaza opens three hours before the scheduled start and includes entertainment, player appearances, merchandise and other activities.

Then comes The Tailgate at 4:30 p.m.

Hosted by Banana Ball broadcasters and cast members, The Tailgate can include players, mascots, cast members, music, dancing and surprise guests.

In other words, your ticket isn’t really for a 6:30 baseball game.

It’s closer to an afternoon and evening of entertainment that happens to culminate with the Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters playing Banana Ball.

There’s another player appearance Saturday morning

Fans will have another opportunity to see members of the Banana Ball cast away from Constellation Field on Saturday.

Banana Ball cast members are scheduled to make an appearance at a local Dunkin’ from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, serving up coffee and donuts along with some Banana Ball entertainment.

Saturday, August 29

9–11 a.m.

Dunkin’

6231 Highway 6

Missouri City, TX 77459

That means fans could conceivably start their Saturday morning with Banana Ball and still have plenty of time before the Pre-Game Plaza opens at 3:30 p.m.

What fans should know about tickets

Banana Ball tickets are sold by ticket zones, with specific sections, rows and seats assigned closer to the event.

Fans with lawn tickets should note an important distinction: lawn admission does not include a reserved seat. Lawn seating is general admission and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans are also encouraged to have their digital tickets downloaded into their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet before arriving at the stadium.

The Fans First Tickets Management App can also be used to access and transfer tickets, list tickets on the official marketplace and browse available tickets.

What can you bring into Constellation Field?

Constellation Field prohibits bags larger than 16 by 16 by 8 inches, including large bags and backpacks.

Exceptions include certain diaper bags, single-compartment drawstring bags and bags needed for medical purposes that comply with the stadium’s size requirements. Bags are subject to search.

Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

And there’s another rule worth remembering before somebody makes the long walk back toward the parking lot:

There is no re-entry after your ticket has been scanned.

Constellation Field is also a cashless facility, and Banana Ball merchandise tents are cashless as well.

Smoking and vaping are prohibited throughout the ballpark and plaza.

Where to park at Constellation Field?

Parking can be purchased in advance separately for Friday and Saturday.

For fans requiring accessible parking, ADA spaces are located in Lot A and are available on a first-come, first-served basis to vehicles displaying appropriate state-issued tags or placards.

Fans coming from around the Houston area should also give themselves extra time. Between parking, the Plaza and the pregame festivities, this isn’t a weekend where cutting arrival time close makes much sense.

Where to find Banana Ball merchandise?

Banana Ball merchandise will be available both in the Plaza and inside Constellation Field.

According to the event information, merchandise available in Sugar Land will focus specifically on the two teams playing there: the Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters.

Merchandise tents are cashless.

Need help inside the ballpark?

Guest Services is located on the main concourse above Section 16.

First Aid is located behind Section 11 on the first-base side inside the breezeway.

Lost and Found is handled through Guest Services on the main concourse.

Fans experiencing ticket problems on game day can also visit Ticket Help stations located near ticket-scanning locations outside the stadium.

Sugar Land gets a full Banana Ball weekend

The actual games may take place Friday and Saturday night, but calling this merely a two-game series misses part of what Banana Ball has become.

It starts Thursday night with Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters players meeting fans.

Friday afternoon brings player appearances, the Plaza and The Tailgate before the first game.

Saturday starts with another community appearance before the whole thing happens again at Constellation Field.

And then, finally, there is the baseball.

For fans headed to Sugar Land this weekend, the best advice may also be the simplest:

Don’t just know when the game starts. Know when the show starts.

And this weekend, the show starts Thursday night.

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