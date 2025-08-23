Red Sox Legend Mitch Moreland Hits RBI Double and Party Animals Take Down Texas Tailgaters
The Party Animals’ tour of college baseball stadiums has continued this weekend. This time stopping in Starkville, Mississippi. Home of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
A fun aspect of Banana Ball is the possibility of having special guest batters or pitchers. When a Banana Ball team is playing in a stadium they usually bring out at least one star that used to play for that team. This has been done by the Bananas many times and just recently the Party Animals have gotten guests to bat for them. This has been a really impactful way to win the hearts of fans of different teams because they not only do they get to see a fun Banana Ball game, but they get to participate in the celebration of their favorite team’s history.
This weekend was no different. Former Mississippi State legend, and Red Sox World Series Champion, Mitch Moreland, had an at-bat for the Party Animals. The crowd in Starkville went wild when Jesse Cole announced that he was coming up to the plate. And he did not disappoint!
With the Parth Animals down 2-1 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Mitch Moreland came up to bat with a runner on first base. Moreland hit a bomb to right field and Armando Becerra was able score! Moreland hit a walk off RBI double to win the 6th inning.
Keep in mind that until the 9th inning, the way to score in Banana Ball is to win the inning. So even though this game was still only in the 6th inning, this was a walk off that ended the inning and scored a point for the Party Animals!
One of the most exciting parts of Banana Ball is that these guest players can actually make an impact on the game! And if you check out the stats on Banana Ball’s website you will see that special guests are included in the stat sheet for the season!
The Tailgaters went into the bottom of the 9th inning up 4-2 but the Party Animals ended up winning this game 5-4 with a 3 run rally. Sal Jacobo was the hero with a walk off single. The Party Animals are continuing to show that they are the favorite to win the championship in October!
We’ll talk about this game and more in our upcoming episode of the Banana Breakdown Podcast! Until then, check out this interview with the voice of the Party Animals, Drake Toll!