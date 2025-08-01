Ryan Cox Becomes First Savannah Banana to Record 500 Career Trick Plays
Savannah Bananas fan-favorite Ryan Cox just made franchise history, becoming the first player to record 500 career trick plays in Banana Ball.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A defensive wizard with a flair for the spectacular, Cox has built his reputation on making the impossible look effortless from no-look tags to mid-air glove tosses that defy belief. Over the years, he’s turned third base into a stage, energizing crowds with every slick move and flashy finish.
In a league built on innovation, Cox’s 500th trick play isn’t just a milestone it’s a reminder of how Banana Ball is rewriting the rulebook.
More Savannah Bananas News
Published |Modified