Ryan Cox Becomes First Savannah Banana to Record 500 Career Trick Plays

Savannah Bananas fan-favorite Ryan Cox just made franchise history, becoming the first player to record 500 career trick plays in Banana Ball. 

Savannah Bananas Ryan Cox (6) passes the ball under his leg to throw to first base during their game against the Party Animals on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 for their first game of the series at Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, Ky.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A defensive wizard with a flair for the spectacular, Cox has built his reputation on making the impossible look effortless from no-look tags to mid-air glove tosses that defy belief. Over the years, he’s turned third base into a stage, energizing crowds with every slick move and flashy finish.

In a league built on innovation, Cox’s 500th trick play isn’t just a milestone it’s a reminder of how Banana Ball is rewriting the rulebook.

