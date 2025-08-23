Savannah Banana Ticket Prices High, Fan Interest Higher!
This week Savannah Banana owner Jesse posted on Instagram about the overwhelming amount of customer complaints that are being posted in DM’s, in online forums and on social media posts regarding the cost of tickets to see the Savannah Bananas live. Immediately you can tell that he is incredibly sympathetic to those fans that are trying to support the Bananas and get their family out to enjoy a fun filled night at the ballpark. He took to social media to explain the situation, the team’s stance on it and his overall fan first concept.
Let me just give you a quick run down of the high points on the Savannah Banana ticket concept:
Tickets start at $35 and go up to $125 for premium experiences.
All tickets include all fees and taxes so that there are no surprises.
Tickets are solid directly from the team to the consumer via lottery process.
Most ticket buyers are families so if chosen you can select up to 5 tickets.
As great as these things are the tickets clearly are still difficult to obtain as the games are all sellouts and scalpers are taking advantage of the amazing pricing the team is trying to pass on to their fans. You see tickets on any of the big third-party resale sites go for three to five times the retail value with great regularity and at times even more.
I do stand-up comedy in my spare time because I am a huge fan of stand up and I am writing this for you to read because I am a huge sports fan and I myself have been extremely frustrated with the rising cost of tickets for live performances. Over the last several years you can tell some of those performers are fighting back as they look to ensure that their true fans don’t get priced out of the market and continue to get an opportunity to be there in person. For instance, Louis CK has a website where he sells his own specials, sitcom episodes and other content direct to consumers at a drastically reduced price than what you might have to pay through other services.
Personally, I think the North Star for the Bananas should be what Joe Rogan has been able to accomplish. On January 20th 2024 he opened The Comedy Mothership in Austin, TX and he has a very similar take on his business to what Jesse (@yellowtuxjesse) and Emily Cole try to do with the Bananas. The business exists for the fans and the performers, they both attempt to pay their performers and staff above industry norms, and they do it while offering real value to the fans with budget conscious tickets. The step that the Mothership has taken might just be the writing on the wall for the Savannah Bananas and that is the tickets originate from the club and can only be used by the person that purchased them as they must have an ID that matches the purchaser. This has stopped the price gouging and has allowed countless fans the opportunity to see some of the greatest live performances for less than $75 a ticket.
Jesse further explained in his post on Instagram that three years ago they played in front of 100,000 fans, two years ago they played in front of 500,000 fans, last year 1,000,000 fans and this year they will break the 2 MILLION MARK! 2026 will see an even greater jump as they are expanding the league with more teams, they will be visiting more cities, they are hiring more staff, and they are doing all of this to bring Banana Ball to the fans to quote Jesse Cole himself “At a price we believe is fans first!”
Now you might be asking when and where can I get my hands on tickets for myself, well you are in luck! October 9th is the Banana Ball World Tour Selection Show where they will announce the new teams, schedule and at the close of the show the lottery will officially open! The site you will visit is FansFirstTickets.com, this is the only place to register and purchase tickets direct from the team as all outside third party ticket vendors will offer tickets at boosted prices and with risk. In the YouTube Video included in this article, Jesse also explains the risk in purchasing “Speculative Tickets” and helps inform more on the discrepancy between what tickets are seen offered for on third-party sites vs the advertised retail cost of tickets through the Savannah Bananas.
If you have found this article informative and want to help spread the word please share this article so we can inform the Banana Ball loving public on how best to come out and see their favorite players competing in the most exciting and refreshing professional athletic environment!