Savannah Bananas 2027 Schedule Reveal: International Games, Disney, Banana Ball 360 and a Nashville Championship

I thought the international announcements might be the biggest news of the night.

Then Jesse Cole started talking about putting two baseball fields inside one football stadium.

Then there was Disney. Cooperstown. Hawaii. A documentary premiere. A championship in Nashville.

At some point, this stopped feeling like a schedule announcement and started feeling like somebody had gotten hold of the notebook where they keep the ideas that sound too ridiculous to try.

Apparently, they’re trying them.

The October 15 Banana Ball City Selection Show at Historic Grayson Stadium outlined a 2027 season that will take the sport beyond the United States, introduce a new stadium configuration called Banana Ball 360 and give all six teams significant stages of their own.

The broadcast closed by announcing a tour encompassing 75 cities and 79 stadiums. More important than the totals, though, was what those destinations revealed about where Banana Ball wants to go.

The Savannah Bananas remain the name that brings many people through the door. But this schedule makes a much broader pitch: follow the teams, care about the competition, travel for the experience and expect the organization to keep experimenting.

There is plenty to unpack.

The biggest 2027 Banana Ball announcements at a glance

Announcement What was revealed International expansion Games in Monterrey and Tijuana, Mexico, and Toronto and Winnipeg, Canada Banana Ball 360 Two playing fields inside Notre Dame Stadium, with teams switching fields each inning Banana Ball Open Moves to ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World in April 2027 playoffs Return to Savannah, September 16–19 2027 Banana Bowl Heads to Nashville’s new Nissan Stadium Disney documentary World premiere announced for June 12 at Truist Park, with all six teams present Cooperstown A new Hall of Fame exhibit featuring all six teams and Clowns–Tailgaters games at Doubleday Field Hawaii Loco Beach Coconuts against the Party Animals at Les Murakami Stadium Savannah events Thirty events announced for Grayson Stadium Looking ahead to 2028 A returning Bananaland at Sea cruise and a game in San Juan, Puerto Rico

This is a guide to the major announcements, not the complete game-by-game schedule. Check the official Banana Ball schedule for individual dates, opponents and venues before making plans.

Banana Ball is going international, and Cole made that the opening statement

Cole did not save the international news for a passing mention near the end.

He opened with it.

“Since 2021, we’ve called this a world tour, but we’ve only played in one country until now,” he said. “For the first time in Banana Ball history, we are going international.”

That was a fairly effective way to get everyone’s attention.

The announced international matchups include:

Destination Announced matchup Venue information from the show Monterrey, Mexico Savannah Bananas vs. Texas Tailgaters Check the official schedule for venue details Tijuana, Mexico Party Animals vs. Loco Beach Coconuts Check the official schedule for venue details Toronto, Ontario Savannah Bananas vs. Indianapolis Clowns Rogers Centre Winnipeg, Manitoba Party Animals vs. Texas Tailgaters Blue Cross Park and Princess Auto Stadium

pansion.

The exact cruise itinerary, game details and booking terms should come from the official release rather than assumptions based on the stage presentation.

It is another example, though, of Banana Ball giving fans reasons to spend more time together than a single evening at the park.

How to get tickets for the 2027 Banana Ball season

At the close of the show, the broadcasters announced that the ticket lottery was open at BananaBall.com.

If you’re interested in attending, that is the place to start.

Before making plans:

Confirm the teams. The Savannah Bananas do not play in every Banana Ball matchup.

Check the exact date and venue. Some destinations have more than one stadium involved.

Read the current lottery instructions. Registration is not the same as a confirmed purchase.

Understand your travel terms. Check cancellation policies and what any package actually includes.

Return to the event’s official information before departure. Gates, parking, bags and other details are specific to the venue and event.

There is no shortage of excitement after a show like this. There can still be a shortage of clarity if you book based on half a sentence or a screenshot missing the opponent.

Take the extra minute.

What the 2027 reveal tells me about Banana Ball’s next step

The international games deserve headlines. So does the Notre Dame experiment.

But my biggest takeaway is how much of the evening belonged to teams other than the Savannah Bananas.

The Clowns received baseball landmarks and a Philadelphia storyline. The Coconuts got Hawaii and significant coastal destinations. The Firefighters received major stages of their own. The Tailgaters have a title to defend. The Party Animals have a schedule stretching across borders and major-league parks.

That is the part I’ll be watching as a reporter.

Can these teams develop followings strong enough that people choose a trip because of who is playing, rather than simply because the event says Banana Ball?

Will fans remember a particular rivalry? Will the championship influence how they follow the regular season? Will someone who discovers the sport in Canada or Mexico keep watching afterward?

Those answers will tell us more than the size of the schedule.

There are also practical tests ahead. International travel adds complexity. The two-field concept has to work in person. Larger productions still need to feel welcoming. A documentary has to tell a story worth watching even if the viewer has never bought a yellow jersey.

None of those outcomes is guaranteed by a successful announcement.

But there is certainly no shortage of material to follow.

I started the evening wondering which cities would appear.

By the end, I was thinking about two baseball fields at Notre Dame, the Clowns at Cooperstown, a championship in Nashville and whether I could reasonably call a trip to Hawaii research.

I suspect the answer at home may require a little more explanation.

Fortunately, I now have a very long schedule to support my case.

See additional Savannah Bananas On SI content!

What a Season Covering the Savannah Bananas Taught Me About Banana Ball

Coming to Savannah for the Bananas? The City Wants You to Stay a Little Longer

Savannah Bananas 2027 Schedule Reveal: The 12 Gifts of Banana Ball I’m Hoping to Unwrap.